‘Cyanide killer’ Jolly’s murderous exploits now in new book



Thiruvananthapuram: Almost two years after arrest of 49 year-old Jolly Amma Joseph, who eliminated six people in her family using cyanide many years back, is now again in the news again, through bestselling author Sourabh Mukherjee’s latest book “Death Served Cold”.

The book is on crimes committed by the most notorious female murderers in the last three decades and included is the episode of Jolly, which rocked the state.

The book is the latest addition to Mukherjee’s ouevre and follows the success of his popular psychological thriller novels – “The Sinners”, “The Colours of Passion: Unravelling Dark Secrets Behind the Limelight”, and “In the Shadows of Death: A Detective Agni Mitra Thriller”.

In “Death Served Cold”, the author explores the dark recesses of the female psyche and challenges popular stereotypes by revealing shocking excesses of sadism and aggression rarely associated with women.

The stories in the book are about infamous female killers from West Bengal, Maharashtra, Haryana, Madhya Pradesh, and Kerala.

At the launch of his new book, Mukherjee said: “I am certain that my readers, who are just as big fans as I am of this genre, will find themselves fully engrossed in the stories of this book. The story of the Jolly Cyanide Murders in Kozhikode is one that really intrigued me, since the day it first came to light – a story that had people across India on the edge of their seats. Having experienced the spark of interest from people around me towards the story, I felt that it was a story that needed to be explored, especially for readers who had not followed the full course of the case.”

Srishti Publishers’ Arup Bose said: “Just when you think it can’t get any better than the last, Sourabh’s creative bug strikes again. And what better way to come back than by giving readers the thrill of stories based on actual, real-life occurrences. We could not be happier to have had the opportunity to work with Sourabh once again, and we are confident that this new collection of stories will thrill readers across the country.”

Having graduated from Jadavpur University, Kolkata, as an Electronics & Telecommunications Engineer, Sourabh currently works in a senior leadership position in a global technology firm.

“Death Served Cold”, published by Srishti, is priced at Rs 250 and is available across all leading online and offline stores.

Jolly is presently cooling her heels in a jail at Kozhikode and in August, her second husband Shaju Zachariah who she married in 2017, filed a divorce petition, saying that he feels scared to continue as her husband any longer because she has a very deadly mindset.

He is also a witness in numerous cases against Jolly.

