Cyber criminals create fake FB account of Bihar minister, demand money

Patna: Cyber criminals allegedly made a fake Facebook account in the name of Bihar’s Cabinet Minister Subhash Singh and demanded money from his supporters, an official said on Tuesday.

The incident came to light when one of the victims Nilesh Kumar Mishra, a resident of Tiwari Mathania village of Bihar’s Gopalganj district was asked to pay Rs 50,000 through the Facebook account of Subhash Singh.

“We immediately contacted the office employees of the cabinet minister and enquired about the matter. I leant that the minister has not demanded money from anyone. Then, I complained about the incident with the Gopalganj cyber cell. I have also sent a text complaint to Gopalganj Superintendent of Police Anand Kumar,” Mishra said.

“I received a friend request from the Facebook ID of the state minister of cooperative Subhash Singh on Sunday which I accepted. Next day, a person from the other side had a chat with me. During the process, he informed me that he is close to cooperative minister Subhash Singh. As his net banking is not working for a few days, he needs Rs 50,000 immediately,” Mishra said.

“As the act of that person was suspicious, I complained to the local police,” he said.

“We have received a complaint in this regard and the case has been immediately transferred to the cyber cell for thorough investigation,” said Anand Kumar, SP of Gopalganj district.