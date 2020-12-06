Spread the love



















Cyber fraudsters target Allahabad University’s VC



Prayagraj: The first woman Vice-Chancellor of Allahabad University (AU), Sangeeta Srivastava, was targeted by cyber fraudsters, days after she took over as the new head of the varsity.

The fraudsters used an email account in the name of Srivastava to buy online gifts.

A police complaint was filed by the Allahabad University ‘s proctor on behalf of the Vice-Chancellor.

According to reports, an email in the name of Sangeeta Srivastava was sent to the official account of AU registrar.

In the message, AU registrar was asked to buy some gifts from an e-commerce site on behalf of the VC on urgent basis.

The message said that the VC was currently in a meeting and did not have her bank cards to initiate the purchase herself.

Upon receiving the email, AU registrar immediately informed the Vice-Chancellor who asked him to lodge an FIR in this connection.

SHO Colonelganj, Awan Kumar Dixit, said an FIR will be lodged under the IT Act and other relevant sections of IPC.

Further investigations by the Cyber Cell revealed that many other persons have been sent the same message using the Vice-Chancellor’s name.