Cycling: Ronaldo wins silver medal in 200m sprint in elite race in Germany



Dudenhofen (Germany): Indian elite cyclist Ronaldo Laitonjam bagged a silver medal in the Men’s Elite 200m Sprint race at the Internationales Meeting F�r Sprint u. Omnium, Dudenhofen on Sunday.

The 28-year-old Ronaldo finished with 180 points to end second behind Marc Jurczyk of Germany, who ended with the gold medal with 200.00 points in the elite competition conducted by Union Cycliste Internationale (UCI), the international cycling federation.

Tijmen van Loon of the Netherlands took the bronze medal with 160.00 points, in the field that comprised 22 cyclists, according to information available on the UCI website.

Meanwhile, fellow Indian cyclist Esow Alben finished seventh in the same race, ending with 120.00 points.

Esow also finished seventh in the Men’s Elite Keirin. The 21-year-old Esow finished with 120.00 points in the race won by Marc Jurczyk with 200 points. The top-10 finish augurs well for the track cyclist from Andaman and Nicobar Islands as it will give him confidence for events in the future.

