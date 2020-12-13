Cycling, Zumba, Surfing and Boat Ride Marks Beach Clean-Up Drive at Tannirbavi

Spread the love



















Cycling, Zumba, Surfing and Boat Ride mark the Beach Clean-Up Drive at Tannirbavi

Mangaluru: The Beach Rejuvenation Army in association with Team WERC, Zeus fitness, Mangalore Surf Club, VDRF (Varanashi Development & Research Foundation) Police Dept, Save Life India and Monkey Maheym organized a beach clean-up drive to raise awareness on cleaner beaches at the Tannirbavi beach here on December 13.

Starting from Mangala Stadium at 6.30 am, riders from team WE R CYCLING pedalled their way to Tannnirbavi, while some came through Sultan Battery by boat. Team MANGALORE SURF CLUB had set their base early in the morning and welcomed the enthusiasts with live surfing sessions. While kids from VDRF were a disciplined lot, their team leaders demonstrated the importance of CPR, how to avoid water-related dangers and effectively handle emergencies & injuries. Team ZEUS brought all that vigour into the crowd by making everyone tap to the tunes of ZUMBA!!

Addressing the gathering ward corporator Sunitha said, “This is a unique programme, as five organizations have joined hands to clean up the beach. Cycling and Zumba will help to keep ourselves fit. Along with cycling and Zumba, the organizers also held surfing and boat rides that attracted more people to take part in the beach clean-up drive. I wish the organizers all the very best and hope such programmes will continue in future too.

More than 100+ enthusiasts joined the cleanup drive and took part in each of the activities. In the end, leaders from each participating clubs felt that “when each of us joins hands to spread awareness and address a social cause, it only gets more power”.

They all thanked the Beach Rejuvenation Army for taking all efforts to bring clubs and people together for a noble cause and vowed to support each other in future events.

Given the current poor cleanliness conditions of our beaches, it’s pertinent to notice the high impact of such a well organised event, in bringing together the participants, onlookers and the enthusiasts alike, for a noble cause. Time for our administration and governments to join, help such events and lead in bringing that change.