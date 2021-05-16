Spread the love



















Cyclone Tauktae: 108 Houses damaged and 380 People Evacuated in DK

Mangaluru: “In the last 24 hours in Dakshina Kannada district due to heavy rains and winds triggered by Cyclone Tauktae, 14 houses were totally damaged and about 108 houses partially damaged”, said the District Minister In-charge Kota Srinivas Poojary during the emergency meeting held at the DC office here on May 16.

District Minister In-charge Kota Srinivas Poojary said, “14 houses were totally damaged and about 108 houses partially damaged. In the district, 84 families in low lying areas were affected due to heavy rains for 24 hours. Nearly 380 people who were affected were shifted to relief centres. COVID test will be done on all those before shifting them to the centres, if anyone is found positive they will be shifted to COVID care centres. The district administration has taken all the necessary measures to shift the affected”.

MP Nalin Kumar Kateel said, “The NDRF, SDRF and Police department should identify the affected areas and shift the people to safer places. MESCOM staff should be prepared to face any situation arising because of Cyclone Tauktae.

DC Dr Rajendra, MLAs Vedavyas Kamath, U T Khader, Dr Bharat Shetty, Pratap Simha Nayak, and Rajesh Naik, ZP CEO Dr Kumar, SP Hrishikesh, DCP Hariram Shankar, Mayor Premanand Shetty, and MCC Commissioner Akshy Sridhar were also present.