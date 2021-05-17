Spread the love



















Cyclone Tauktae -Revenue Minister Ashok Visits Dakshina Kannada

Mangaluru: The Minister of Revenue Department R Ashok visited the Cyclone Tauktae affected areas in Dakshina Kannada here on May 17.

On May 17, Minister R Ashok visited NMPT and met all the nine crew members of Tugboat Coromandel Surrender IX, who were rescued by the Indian Coast Guard and the Indian Navy in their joint operations. Five of the survivors were rescued by the Indian Coast guard ship Varaha, and four survivors were rescued by IN 702 of the Indian Navy Ex Kochi. At present, all nine crew members are in good health. Later R Ashok visited Sasihithlu to check the damage in the area.

Speaking to the media persons Minister R Ashok said, “I have come to Mangaluru to meet the people affected by Cyclone Tauktae. Tomorrow I will visit Karwar and Udupi. I will meet the people and compensate the affected families. In Mangaluru, the normal rain by May should be about 58.7 mm but this year there was 219.55 mm of rain. To tackle Cyclone Tauktae, Deputy Commissioner has started a 24X7 control room with emergency number 1077 where the AC and the Tahsildar will be available. In Mangaluru a 20 Member NDRF Team has been deployed along with 50 STRF members, 50 Civil wardens, 100 home guards and the fire service who will be working round the clock. We have opened 6 centres in Mangaluru with 168 people to deal with any situation. I have ordered the DC to pay Rs 10,000 each to 182 affected families. Out of the 87 damaged houses, 63 houses are partially damaged and 24 houses are completely damaged. To reconstruct the damaged houses, we will sanction Rs 1 lakh and 5 lakh respectively”.

Minister Ashok further said, “I have instructed the PWD, MESCOM and RDPR to survey the loss due to Cyclone Tauktea. I have visited the affected areas and met the concerned authorities. Within a week they should complete the survey and submit the report of damage to houses, roads, electric poles etc. As soon as we get the report we can release the funds from the Revenue department”.

On the Tugboat incident, Minister Ashok said, “The crew members of the Tugboat have been rescued today, and search is on for the 3 missing crew. A meeting was held with the MRPL officials regarding the incident. A committee has been formed under the leadership of DC to investigate the incident. MRPL should compensate Rs 10 lakh each to the deceased families. All the nine crew members of Tugboat Coromandel Surrender IX have been rescued by the coast guard and the Navy, and I would like to congratulate them for their efforts. In the state 22 Taluks have been affected by Cyclone Tauktae, 333 houses have been damaged, six people have lost their lives, 2.87 hectares of horticulture crops lost, 644 electric poles damaged, 104 boats damaged and 290 people have been shifted to relief camps. A total of 121 Villages in the state have been affected. I will visit Udupi and Bhatkal to access the situation there”.

MP Nalin Kumar Kateel, District Minister In-charge Kota Srinivas Poojary, DC Dr Rajendra, MLA Dr Bharath Shetty, MLA Vedavyas Kamath, MLA Umanath Kotian, ZP CEO Dr Kumar and others were also present.

Like this: Like Loading...