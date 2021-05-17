Spread the love



















Cyclone Tauktae threat shuts Mumbai Airport for 3 hrs



Mumbai: Owing to the potential threats created by the raging Cyclone Tauktae, the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport in Mumbai has shut all operations for 3 hours from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Monday.

An official spokesperson said that the move was necessitated in view of the alerts over the Cyclone Tauktae – currently passing by Mumbai with windspeeds of 75-85 kmph – as the storm hurtles to south Gujarat.

Till now, one flight of private airline SpiceJet was diverted from Mumbai and further details are awaited.

Cyclone Tauktae hit Mumbai with full fury around after midnight of Monday (May 17) bringing with it heavy rains, thunder, lightning and powerful gales, wreaking havoc though there are no human casualties.

Like this: Like Loading...