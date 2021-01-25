Spread the love



















Cylinder blasts in Delhi, no casualties

New Delhi: Cylinder blasts were reported in a building in south-west Delhi on Monday morning. Three fire tenders were rushed to the spot.

“We received a call at 7.55 a.m. that there were two cylinder blasts in Mandir Wali gali, Yusuf Sarai, Green Park. The blasts were on the second floor of the building,” said Atul Garg, Director Delhi Fire Service.

“The cylinder blast took place in the house of the owner of a guest house. The guest house is on the ground floor while the owner and his family stays on the upper floor,” said Ingit Pratap Singh, DCP South West Delhi.

No casualties were reported.