Dad- My Best Friend And My Hero! Celebrating Father’s Day Amid Pandemic Scare

Mangaluru: Today, 20 June, the world is celebrating Father’s Day. Begun in the United States, the day is supposed to be a reflection on the importance of our fathers or father figures. The festivities, if any, are expected to be minimal owing to the fact that a global pandemic is still claiming lives. Also, for many, not just in India but around the world, the day will assume a poignant form as many sons and daughters have lost their fathers, including myself, where I was daddy’s pet and spoiled child. Even though I miss my dad, he is still in my heart, and I wish “Happy Father’s Day” to him in Heaven. Father’s Day 2021 thus becomes not just one of celebration, but for many, a day of commemoration.

“Father- he’s a man of great dignity, honour and strength. His merits are noble and of admirable length. He is far greater than all other men that you know, He’s your Dad, he’s your best friend and a true hero.” That’s right- and remembering my dad who passed away in the year 1992, and being grateful to all that he had done to me while I was growing up, and on his birthday two days ago, I went and prayed, at his tomb in Bejai cemetery. While it might seem that mothers are often more appreciated, we should not overlook the importance of a great father. Sometimes harsh and maybe a little distant, sometimes more nurturing than one could expect, a dad builds the image of a true man in his son’s or daughter’s eyes. He is the one you run to when your mother goes all nuts for making a mistake, but he is also the one that will make you tremble like a soldier in front of his sergeant.

DK Deputy Commissioner Dr K V Rajendra with His Daughter

Back in 1924, President Calvin Coolidge of the United States of America proclaimed the first national Father’s Day. Since then, Father’s Day has been celebrated on the third Sunday of June, including in India. But the officially recognized date of Father’s Day varies from country to country. Many countries will celebrate Father’s Day on June 20, but there are a few countries that celebrate Father’s Day on different dates, namely China (August 8), Nepal (September 11) and Thailand (December 5).

Super Randonneur Joseph Pereira of Mangalorean.com with His Sons

On Mother’s Day, most of the moms get treated to a lavish brunch or dinner at a favorite Indian or American restaurant, while on Father’s Day, many dads will have to cook their own meal. Oh, well !. In today’s tamer world, plenty of dads can be found standing over the gas grill cooking up the day’s main dish. Neither stinging smoke nor sizzling tandoori chicken/ kebabs or steaks will keep these devoted fathers from feeding their hungry families. These dads content themselves with being the lord of the grill. We have the sneaking suspicion that Father’s Day pales in comparison to the hoopla surrounding Mother’s Day. But that is probably as it should be- for fathers are often those supporting souls in the background.

Mukund Kamath-Managing Partner of Ideal Ice Cream and his Son

Your father is the one you always turn to for advice, encouragement and support. He’s your guardian and a guide, someone that you count on and to be always on your side. Anyone can be a Father, but it takes a special person to be called Dad. For, dads can be seen as teachers- from the basics of car mechanics to deeper issues, such as how to make one’s way in the world, and how to treat others as we make our way. Here are some of dad’s favourite sayings–” Go ask your mother”; “When I was your age…”; “Make sure you come home early”; “Just wait until I get you home”; “That’s not tears, I have something in my eye.” That’s your dad!

William D’souza- Proprietor Globe Travels with his 3 Children and Grandchild

A dad is often the entertaining figure in a family. Dads are the ones teaching us about sports, tricks and… pranks – someone has to do this too. When a kid gets to say “My dad is better than your dad” — not the best thing to say, true — it’s only proof that a father has done his job right and for his child, he is better than anyone, a true role model and hero. A great dad will always support you, help you and protect you, and most importantly, he will always have your back. And today, being Father’s Day, therefore take time, and appreciate and thank your dear dad for all the good things he has done to you.

Francis Maxim Moras-the Deputy Chief Traffic Warden with his Daughters

Senior Environmentalist Krishnappa K (2nd from Left) a ‘Father Figure’ for All!

Anyone can father a child, but being a dad takes a lifetime. Fathers play a role in every child’s life that cannot be filled by others. This role can have a large impact on a child and help shape him or her into the person they become. Studies have shown that when fathers are affectionate and supportive, it greatly affects a child’s cognitive and social development. It also instils an overall sense of well-being and self-confidence. The way a father treats his child will influence what he or she looks for in other people. Young girls depend on their fathers for security and emotional support. A father shows his daughter what a good relationship with a man is like. If a father is loving and gentle, his daughter will look for those qualities in men when she’s old enough to begin dating. If a father is strong and valiant, she will relate closely to men of the same character.

Dj Kiran Fernandes with his Daughters

Double Super Randonneur, Sarvesha Samaga, with his sons

Pro-Cyclist Donny Menezes with his Son & Daughter

Unlike girls, who model their relationships with others based on their father’s character, boys model themselves after their father’s character. Boys will seek approval from their fathers from a very young age. As human beings, we grow up by imitating the behavior of those around us; that’s how we learn to function in the world. If a father is caring and treats people with respect, the young boy will grow up much the same. When a father is absent, young boys look to other male figures to set the “rules” for how to behave and survive in the world. So today, don’t forget to tell your dad you love him, and thanks for being there!

Remembering my Dad who’s in Heaven on Father’s Day-“Happy Father’s Day”Dad!

Father’s Day has become a day to not only honor your father, but all men who act as a father figure : Stepfathers, Uncles, Grandfathers, ” Big Brothers “, and adult male friends. So on Father’s Day take time to show your dads, and also to those who acted like your dad how much you appreciate them and what they have meant in your lives. And make sure you love and respect your dad all year long, and not just on Father’s Day. Team Mangalorean wishes all the Dads/Fathers a “HAPPY FATHER’S DAY”!

Ending this column with a tribute song to Dad sung by ‘Indian Idol’ star and playback singer Nihal Tauro, originally from Moodabidri, now settled in Mumbai

