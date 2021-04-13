Spread the love



















Dad Vincent Carlo of Balanjaneya Gym & Daughter Venizeia of St Aloysius College Win Gold Medals …

Dad Vincent Prakash Carlo of Balanjaneya Gymnasium, Mangaluru & Daughter Venizeia Anne Carlo of St Aloysius College and member of Carlos Gym, Maroli, Mangaluru Win Gold Medals in Benchpress Weight Lifting Championship

Mangaluru: Seems like “Every Daughter Wants to follow in her father’s footsteps-and that has been in the case of Carlo family in Mangaluru, where dad Vincent Prakash Carlo, an international bodybuilder and powerlifter, and member of Balanjaneya Gymnasium, Mangaluru won Gold medal in Senior and Masters Benchpress Championship where he lifted a total weight of 205 kg and was awarded Strong Man of Karnataka in Master Category 2021, while his daughter Venizeia Annie Carlo, a final year B Com student at St Aloysius College, Mangaluru and member of Carlos Gym, Mangaluru, won Gold in Junior and Senior -total lifted Benchpress weight of 107.5 kg which is a record weight in the state senior and junior category and was also awarded Strong Woman of Karnataka in Junior Category 2021. They both participated in the Karnataka State Benchpress Championship 2021 held on 10 and 11 April at Davangere.

Vincent Prakash Carlo

Venizeia Anne Carlo

It should be noted that a couple of years ago Venizeia, while a II PUC student at St Agnes College-Mangaluru had bagged four medals-two gold, one silver and one bronze in the Asian Classic Power-lifting Championship held at Alleppey in Kerala. She has a brother, Vance Fallon, who made his debut at an international meet in the 66 kg category, brought home a gold medal at the Asian Bench-Press Power-Lifting championship held in Dubai in 2018. She also has a younger sister, Vanya who is doing her schooling at St Agnes School, Mangaluru. Their mother Flavia is a homemaker. Last time when Team Mangalorean had interacted with Venizeia, and asked if she had any intention of beating her dad in medal totals, she blushingly had said, “I am anxiously looking forward to winning big in the future championships and beat my dad in the medals” (smiling?). And what she said that day has come true again, where she has bagged gold medals.

Deepthika J Puthran

Sunitha Mendonca

Lavina Pereira

According to Venizeia, both her brother and younger sister, have also keen interest in taking up power-lifting just like their dad. Venezeia has been getting training in power-lifting from her dad, and power-lifting champion Satish Kumar Kudroli at Carlo’s Gym-Maroli, Mangaluru which is managed by Vincent Carlo. When asked about her future plans, Venizeia said she wants to become an Air Hostess, and simultaneously continue this sport, and win big in power-lifting also.

Vincent Carlo, employed with State Excise Department-DK has won quite a few laurels, like winning the Gold medal at the Commonwealth 2011 games held in London; Bronze medal in 2015 Asian Bench Press Championships held at Muscat; Gold medal in International Bench Press Championships held at Jamshedpur, India; and in October 2016, he got the 7th place in the Asian Bench Press Championships held at Tashkent-Uzbekistan, thereby bringing name and fame to Mangaluru.

Chandranath Shetty

Jayappa Lamani

Apart from Dad and Daughter Duo winning medals, we have Ms Deepthika J Puthran (Carlos Gym), a student of St Aloysius College First year B Com, who won a silver medal in junior and silver medal in senior Benchpress Championship 2021 in the 84 kg category. Also, Ms Sunitha Mendonca (Carlos Gym), won the silver medal in Masters and bronze medal in Senior Benchpress championship 2021. Chandranath Shetty (Balanjaneya Gymnasium) in the 93 kg category won bronze in senior Benchpress Championship 2021, while Ms Lavina Pereira (Carlos Gym), won Gold in Master Bench Press Championship 2021. Jayappa Lamani (Balanjaneya Gymnasium) won the silver medal in the 74 kg category.

Team Mangalorean compliments these winners and wishes them the best of luck in future Powerlifting/Benchpress championships.

ALSO READ RELATED ARTICLES:



