Daily commuters facing severe hardship as KSRTC & BMTC buses are off the road in Karnataka

Bengaluru (UNI): Travelling public including students, office goers and others are facing severe hardship to reach their destination as State run Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) and Bruhat Mahanagara Transport Corporation (BMTC) buses are off the road in the State Capital and elsewhere in the State today.

The members of Federation of KSRTC, including drivers and conductors, on Wednesday launched indefinite agitation despite the State government warning to clamp Essential Service Maintenance Act (ESMA) and cancelling all leaves sanctioned and also warning about deducting day’s salary for the absence.

State government’s effort to provide private bus service on par with KSRTC and BMTC has failed as travelling public are not willing to accept private service.

A private bus operator said that “we are ready to provide alternate service even if the strike is for a week, but the thing is people are not turning up. Buses running hardly with skeleton passengers. In all about 8000 private buses were pressed into service but there were no commuters.”

According to official sources, permits were issued to about 3000 private vehicles. It was a hurricane task for private operators to provide service to about 65 lakh people travelling daily from one destination to another.

Some Universities, including Rani Channamma, have postponed the examinations scheduled for today in view of the agitation by Transport workers.

In some rural areas only a few buses were reported running with police escort.

Police sources said that the agitation was peaceful and no untoward incident reported from any part of the State so far