Daily Wage Labourer Ravi Katapdi Selected for Kaun Banega Crorepati

Udupi: A social worker from Udupi, Ravi Katapadi has been selected to participate in the famous TV game show Kaun Banega Crorepati.

Recognising his contribution to the society, the TV channel has given Ravi Katapadi a chance to participate in the show. The programme will be shot in Mumbai and telecasted on January 15.

These details were shared by Ravi on social media. “When I got a call from ‘Kaun Banega Crorepati’, I had declined the invitation. But when they called me again, I accepted,” had stated Ravi Katapadi on social media, and has requested all his fans to support him.

After his consent, the KBC team visited Ravi’s home and shot a promo. They have also recorded his social activities. Ravi has already left for Mumbai and will be sitting on the hot seat opposite Amitabh Bachchan very soon. There is a possibility of getting this episode telecasted during a special segment called Karmaveer on Friday. His natives are curious about how much prize money Ravi might win.

Everyone earns for a living and their family’s well-being, but a daily wage labourer Ravi Katapdi is earning for a special cause. From the last three years Ravi Katapadi who has studied up to class 9, isn’t just a creative man but has a large heart too. Despite earning just Rs 450 to Rs 550 per day as a centring worker, Ravi helps poor children suffering from medical disorders.

Ravi Katpadi is wearing the Ashtami costume every year to support the health care of poor students. He will be collecting money from the people who are coming to the Ashtami celebrations in Udupi. He will also tour the city to collect money to support poor children’s health care.

Ravi has the practice of wearing peculiar disguises and entertaining people to collect money. The collected money he uses for the social cause, such as education and health care of the poor children and the needy people. Ravi has so far collected about Rs 52.5 lakhs and has donated it to treat about 28 poor children. He was also instrumental in creating awareness regarding Coronavirus wearing various disguises.