Daily Wage Labourer Ravi Katpadi Wears ‘Dark Elite’ Ashtami Vesha for Noble Cause

Udupi: Udupi is known for Krishna Janmashtami. The celebrations create an ambience of ecstasy amid its crowds through processions, costumes and stalls. But Ravi Katpadi, a daily-wage labourer who hails from Udupi, uses this festivity to help underprivileged children get medical treatment.

Ravi Katapadi

Seven years ago, Ravi heard about a story of a one-month-old baby in which the doctor’s negligence left the baby’s hand dysfunctional. But her parents could not afford the surgery. He was determined to help the baby. From that Janmashtami on, Ravi has been dressing up in unique costumes, entertaining people and amassing money to hand it over to the treatment of ailing children.

He has so far collected around Rs 72 lakhs and helped underprivileged children with their medical treatment. His costumes/attires every year are themed after aliens and monsters. Each attire has been designed meticulously for the occasion.

Due to Covid Pandemic, the district administration banned Vesha during the Ashtami time. The district administration has banned all public celebrations. As per Ravi Katapadi’s request, the deputy commissioner allowed him to dress up. For this year Ravi Katapadi wore the dress of the monster from the Hollywood Movie Dark Light. Ravi and his friends this year are supporting the health care of 7 needy children.

Ravi hails from a poor family, he intends to give back something to society. People are overwhelmed by Ravi’s gesture of helping the poor children.

About helping others, Ravi says, Every individual can save a small amount of money and help the poor. The satisfaction and joy in return cannot be explained. To grow in a society is to live a life of humanity and gratification.

