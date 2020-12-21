Spread the love



















Dakshina Kannada is All Geared Up for the Gram Panchayat Elections on Tuesday 22 Dec

Mangaluru : Come tomorrow, Tuesday, 22 December 2020, Dakshina Kannada is all set for polling for the first phase of gram panchayat elections, and preparations are going on in full swing in the district to see that everything goes on smoothly. On Monday December 21, polling officials and personnel deputed on poll duty reported at the mustering and de-mustering centers in Dakshina Kannada (DK), at Mahatma Gandhi Centenary High School, Bondel-Mangaluru.

While Dakshina Kannada district is all set for gram panchayat elections to be held in two phases, 7,275 candidates are in fray for 3,131 seats of 220 gram panchayats. In fact, election was declared for 3,222 seats of 220 gram panchayats in the district. However, 91 candidates have already been elected unanimously. Hence, polling will be held for 3,131 seats in two phases on December 22 and 27.As many as 3,421 candidates are in fray for the second phase of election to be held for 114 gram panchayat on December 27.

Election was slated to be held for 1,541 seats of 114 gram panchayats in Belthangady, Puttur, Sullia and Kadaba taluks in the second phase. As many as 4,356 candidates had submitted nominations for 1541 seats. Out of 1,541 seats, 41 candidates have been elected unanimously and election will be held for 1,500 seats of 46 gram panchayats in Belthangady, 22 in Puttur, 25 in Sullia and 21 villages of Kadaba taluk.

Meanwhile, election is scheduled to be held for 1,681 seats of 106 gram panchayats in Mangaluru, Moodbidri and Bantwal taluks in the first phase on December 22. While 50 candidates have been elected unopposed, 3,854 candidates are in fray for 1,631 seats in 106 GPs of three taluks. In Mangaluru taluk, there are 1,510 candidates in fray while Moodbidri has 419 candidates. Meanwhile, in Bantwal taluk, 1,925 candidates are in fray.



