Dakshina Kannada Mahila Mandalagala Okkuta Holds Felicitation Programme

Mangaluru: Dakshina Kannada Mahila Mandalagala Okkuta organized a felicitation programme for all the organizations that participated in the Vehicle Jatha during the International Women’s day, at the DKMMO office premises, Chilimbi Urwa here, on March 19.

The programme began with an invocation. President of Dakshina Kannada Mahila Mandalagala Okkuta Chanchala Tejomaya welcomed the gathering and said, “On March 8, we celebrated International Women’s day and women participated with enthusiasm. My dream was to hold a women-only vehicle Jatha for women’s day. Yes, we have women cyclists, and women driving autos, SUVs and cars, but it was difficult to get women driving buses and trucks. When I discussed this with someone, he said that we have Sukanya Rao and arranged to get her to drive the bus. Two women were also trained for a week to drive trucks. The jatha was held with women peddling bicycles, driving the bus, trucks, ambulances, Jeep, Auto, riding motorbikes, two-wheelers, and horse riding. Kambala was a special attraction for the Women’s day”.

Tejomaya further said, “On March 8, I couldn’t meet every participant and thought of inviting everyone today to honour them. On Women’s day all the women especially the young supported us in making the programme successful. Due to some reason, there was some delay to start the programme which concluded at 6:30 pm. In the coming days, we will have more such programmes to empower women”.

Addressing the gathering Advocate & Notary and Treasurer of Shri Gokarnanatha Temple Kudroli, Padmaraj Ramaiah said, “When I heard about the celebrations and women’s participation on Women’s day, I really missed the opportunity. The president came to the Shri Gokarnanatha Temple and told me that she wanted to organize a Vehicle Jatha on Women’s day. I was happy to know that women are in every field”.

Padmaraj Ramaiah further said, “In society, women play a vital role, being a mother, sister, and wife, women perform their duties well. We have women organizers, administrators, directors, economists, teachers, doctors, and pilots. Apart from it, a woman plays a key role in the socioeconomic development of society. Women are power, they take the lead in helping the family to face challenges. In society, we see atrocities against women. When there are atrocities against women we need to raise our voices. We need to treat men and women equally. We should respect women and their work be it at home or in the office. The Dakshina Kannada Mahila Mandalagala Okkuta is working towards the welfare of women. If we respect women, the family and society will prosper. I congratulate the DKMMO for organizing Women’s day in a special way”.

President of Karnataka Tulu Sahitya Academy A C Bhandary and Sumalatha Suvarna also spoke on the occasion. Sukalakshi delivered the vote of thanks.

