Dakshina Kannada Police to Use MCCTNS to Check on Criminals during Patrolling

Dakshina Kannada Police to Use Mobile Crime and Criminal Tracking Network System (MCCTNS) to Check on Criminals during Patrolling, especially at night hours & wee hours.

Mangaluru: As per Dakshina Kannada Superintendent of Police Dr Amathe Vikram IPS, the Dakshina Kannada district police is effectively using the Mobile Crime and Criminal Tracking Network System (MCCTNS) portable scanner in all the police stations. According to a release, the use of MCCTNS helps the police check criminal antecedents of individuals found behaving suspiciously, especially during night patrolling.

With this new system, it seems like DK police have become smarter with Mobile Crime and Criminal tracking network and System (MCCTNS) to contain the reign of criminals who are escaping from the police net by involving in multiple crimes. Hundreds of criminals in the city go out at night and come back in the wee hours after committing crimes. Even while they walk on the road as innocents police could not identify them, since they have answers like they are going to the hospital, facing a medical emergency or other reasons.

Hereafter they cannot escape from the police net for any reason. A new app developed by the union home department called MCCTNS has been used by DK police. The cops would install this app on their mobile phones and can easily identify the criminal background of any person. The police scan the thumb impression of the person moving around at night and the scanner would reveal the person’s history within minutes. The police can delete the data if they collect the data of non-criminal persons for checking.

And Mangaluru in DK being an education hub, with lots of students especially those who work in IT-BT companies, running around till late hours, criminals are utilising the opportunity of stalking and extortion lone travellers during the wee hours. The police department has already started using the new app for a good cause.

