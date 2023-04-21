Dakshina Kannada tops in PUC Results, Udupi Second

Bengaluru: The Dakshina Kannada and Udupi districts have secured first and second place respectively in the Second PUC examinations announced on April 21.

In the PUC results, 74.64% of students have passed the examinations.

The percentage of students who passed the examinations is, 61.22% in the Arts department, 85.71% in the Science department and 75.89% in the Commerce department.

Dakshina Kannada district has bagged the first position and Udupi second, Kodagu is third and Uttara Kannada fourth.

A change has been made this time, where even if there is a single mark change in the re-evaluation, it will be incorporated in the mark card.

Students can check their results through https://karresults.nic.in.

Like this: Like Loading...