Dakshina Kannada tops Karnataka’s Covid tally



Bengaluru: Karnataka recorded 1,432 new Covid cases, 1,538 recoveries, and 27 deaths in the last 24 hours, according to state Health Department bulletin.

Positivity rate for the day was 0.80 per cent, and the case fatality rate stood at 1.88 per cent. The number of total active cases stood at 21,133. As many as 1,507 patients have undergone mental health counselling.

Dakshina Kannada district recorded the most cases (326), followed by Bengaluru Urban (318), Udupi (162), Mysuru (103), Hassan (94) and Kodagu (72). Yadgir and Bagalkot districts saw zero cases.

Bengaluru logged 318 cases, 294 recoveries, and 2 deaths in the last 24 hours. The number of micro containment zones recorded were 127.

The positivity rate went down further to 0.55 per cent and the active rate recorded was 0.64 per cent. Recovery rate stood at 98.06 per cent and the number of active cases in the city stood at 7,942.

In terms of vaccination administration nationwide, Bengaluru stood in the second position (95,72,731), after Delhi (1,21,02,998).

