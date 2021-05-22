Spread the love



















Dalai Lama condoles demise of environmentalist Bahuguna



Dharamsala: Tibetan spiritual leader, the Dalai Lama on Saturday expressed condolences on the demise of noted environmentalist and his “good friend” Sunderlal Bahuguna.

“I offer my condolences to his family, as well as his many admirers and friends, and I will offer prayers for him,” His Holiness wrote

“I deeply admired the way he made ‘ahimsa’ the core of his tireless campaigns to protect the environment. Having grown up in the Garwhal in Uttarakhand he was not only acutely aware of the need to preserve the rivers, forests and hills of the Himalayan region, but felt it was his mission to draw other people’s attention to it too.

“On one occasion, Bahuguna asked me to spread the word about the importance of planting trees and caring for them whenever I can. I agreed to do so and when I visit places like Ladakh, Sikkim, Arunachal Pradesh and elsewhere I urge people to go out of their way to care for the environment, which has ramifications far beyond the regions where they live.

“Although he has left us, having led a long and meaningful life, Shri Bahuguna’s spirit will live on.

“The best tribute we can pay him will be to continue to support the movement he began to plant trees, take care of them, and protect our Earth,” he added.

Bahuguna, a pioneer of the Chipko Movement against deforestation in the 1970s, died in Uttarakhand on Friday. He was 94 years old.

