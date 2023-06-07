Dalit and Backward Classes Seers Federation felicitates Siddaramaiah

Bengaluru: Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Tuesday said that the Central government will be urged to include the hike in reservation to SC/ST communities under the 9th Schedule of the Constitution.

In his remarks after being felicitated by a delegation of the Federation of Backward Classes and Dalit seers, Siddaramaiah, criticising the hike in reservation by the previous BJP government as an election gimmick, said that even though the legislation enhancing reservation was implemented, they have sent the proposal to the Central Government to include the same in the 9th schedule just two days before the elections.

“The previous government has created confusion on the pretext of creating internal reservation for Backward and Scheduled Castes. As a result of ignoring the advice given by us to take all communities into confidence before hiking internal reservation, they faced opposition from various communities,” he said.

“Such confusions arise when one does not have a commitment to social justice. The Jana Sangh and the BJP have always had an anti-reservation stance. The hike in reservation is a political gimmick,” he added.

Siddaramaiah said that his government will clear all confusions with regard to reservations.

“The people of Karnataka have given an opportunity to the Congress. They have lost faith in the previous government and are expecting a change. Whether it is in power or not, the Congress government is always a secular party and will never compromise on its stand with regard to social justice.

“Equal opportunities have to be given to the people who are deprived of opportunities. When we were in power previously, our government had conducted socio-economic surveys through permanent backward classes commission at a cost of Rs 162 crore. Previous governments hesitated to receive the survey report. our government will receive the report. Necessary facilities shall be provided in different sectors like education, employment, business based on the facts,” the CM said.

“Our government supports all sections of people. Previously, we had implemented Annabhagya, Ksheerabhagya, Indira Canteen and other programs. At present, we are implementing 5 guarantee schemes. Around Rs 59,000 crore annual expenditure will be incurred,” he added.

