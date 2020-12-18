Spread the love



















Dalit Giddaiah Struggles for Justice since 36 Years – Approaches HRF Udupi

Udupi: 87-year-old Giddaiah, belonging to a poor Dalit family from Dr Ambedkar Colony, Holenarasipura in Hasan District has been fighting for Justice for 36 years. Giddaiah has spent ages writing request letters right from the range forest officer to the forest minister, pleading for Justice. Now, Giddaiah has approached the Human Rights Foundation, Udupi to help him in his quest for Justice.

Addressing the press meet, president of Human Rights Protection Foundation Dr Ravindranath Shanbag said, “When it was difficult for Giddaiah to provide basic fecilities for his family members, with his meagre income being a daily wager, his son Narasimhamurhy decided to discontinue his education and started working, to help his father. On 1 April 1984, Narasimhamurthy joined the forest department as a temporary D-group employee”.

Dr Ravindranath further said, “In spite of the Supreme Court’s specific directions and Karnataka Government’s Orders preventing the removal of those daily wagers who had joined before 1 July 1984, the Forest Officials erred in wrongfully dismissing Narasimhamurthy on 14 January 1988. When all his requests were given a deaf ear, Narasimhamurthy was compelled to approach the Labour Court”.

On 3 July 1991, the Labour Court said that Narasimhamurthy was wrongfully dismissed and directed the department to reinstate him immediately paying back his wages.

Tough the Forest Officials reinstated him, they did not pay him, his wages. When his repeated request for wages did not yield any result, another case was filed by Narasimhamurthy. After three years of dragging, the Court again ordered to pay the wages to Narasimhamurthy without any further delay. To get a meagre amount of Rs 45,944/- Narasimhamurthy had to wait for seven years.

Supreme Court’s Directions Violated Again:

In 1994, the Karnataka Government had passed an order based on the Supreme Court’s direction to provide Regularisation of the services rendered by daily wagers who joined before 1 July 1984 and continuously worked for 2400 days in 10 years. The Forest Officials violated this Govt. order as well. Even though hundreds of daily wagers got the benefit of this order and were regularised, Narasimhamurthy was unlawfully denied his entitlements.

Meanwhile, the Forest Officials committed an unforgivable crime i.e., to unlawfully regularise another person named S Narasimhamurthy misusing the documents related to H G Narasimhamurthy’s service register. Aggrieved by these unlawful actions, Narasimhamurthy got into depression and ultimately died under mysterious circumstances on 28 April 2007 leaving behind aged parents, brother and unmarried sisters.

Atrocities on Hemalatha:

Meanwhile, the second daughter of Giddaiah, Hemalatha had graduated in Arts. In addition, she completed 3 years of Computer training. In 2007, Hemalatha applied for a computer operator job at the Range Forest Office which was vacant for a long time. During 2004 there was no one at Holenarasinapura, who had training in computer operations. Hemalatha was paid Rs 1000/- p.m. in cash.

In April 2007, when her brother Narsimhamurthy passed away, Giddaiah requested for a permanent job to any of his children on compassionate grounds. Balachandra, the then deputy conservator of the forest wrote an endorsement stating “…..since your son has not completed ten years of service, we cannot offer a job on the basis of compassionate grounds”, and said that “on humanitarian grounds, we can offer a temporary job to your daughter”.

Hemalatha worked at the same office from 2007 to 2016, that too for the same salary of Rs 1000 per month. By then Hemalatha had worked for nine years in the Forest Department and therefore, she insisted the department to pay the salary as per the departmental norms. In reply, the forest official promised saying “….immediately after the regularisation of your brother’s service, you’ll be eligible for a full-time job on compassionate grounds”.

For the reason that Hemalatha asked for the salary as per departmental rules, she was dismissed from service. After the incident, no officers responded to her request.

Giddaiah approached the daily wagers’ union of Forest Department and explained the grievances about the atrocities by the officials. With the support of this union, Hemalatha got a job at the Regional forest office again in 2007.

When four months salary was not credited to her account, the reason given was “funds not released…. will pay you after we receive the funds”. After detailed scrutiny, she came to know that the same office had released funds in the name of one Prashanth Kumar. The salary drawn was Rs 10,463/- per month for the post which she was appointed for, and there was no one working for the department by the name ‘Prashanth Kumar’.

For questioning these fake transactions, Hemalatha was dismissed again. This time Hemalatha wrote a letter directly to the Secretary of Forest Department and stated all her grievances. The officer responded to her letter and promised Justice. Instead of getting Justice, she was terminated for the third time from her job and also lost nine months’ salary.

Getting frustrated from all these incidents, now the entire family has approached the Human Rights Protection Foundation, Udupi for Justice. The foundation is committed to getting Justice to the family.