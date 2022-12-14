Dalit woman alleges assault for being ‘bad omen’

Lucknow: A 35-year-old Dalit woman has accused her neighbours of allegedly assaulting and torturing her.

in her FIR, the complainant, Shobha Devi, alleged that Ritu Singh, her husband Uday Singh and one Anjali Singh — her neighbours in Bharatpuri locality in Alambagh area-termed her as a bad omen and rebuked her.

She said that when she raised her voice against their remarks, they attacked her.

“They broke my mobile phone during the attack. A team of policemen forced me to compromise on the assurance that they will not repeat their act. However, did not mend their ways,” she stated.

The woman said her neighbours continued to attack her but the cops did not entertain her complaint.

“I went to the police but the outpost in charge shouted at me and threatened to put me behind the bars. Thereafter, I moved the court for justice,” she said.

SHO, Alambagh, S.S. Dewan said an FIR under the charges of ST/SC Act has been lodged against the accused and the matter is being investigated.