Dalit youth’s murder: Accused won’t be spared, says minister Murugesh Nirani



Bengaluru: The murder of a Dalit youth over interfaith love has taken a political turn in Karnataka. Minister for Large and Medium Industries Murugesh Nirani stated on Friday that the killers of the youth won’t be spared and strict action will be initiated against them.

The accused in the murder case have been arrested by the Kalabuaragi police.

“Legal procedures will follow and it will be ensured that the guilty are punished,” said Nirani, who is also the district in-charge minister of Kalaburagi where the incident took place.

He alleged that the opposition parties, the Congress and the JD(S) are trying to play politics over the incident and are attempting use it to gain political advantage.

“It is unfortunate that the opposition is using the incident to their advantage. The government will provide compensation to the deceased’s family. The opposition is calculating how to take advantage out of the murder case,” he said.

The Kalaburagi police have arrested two persons including the brother of the girl in connection with the murder.

Vijaya Kamble, a 25-year-old youth was brutally killed on Wednesday night in Wadi town of Kalaburagi district. He was in love with a local Muslim girl and wanted to marry her. The girl’s family was opposed to it.

Aland town in Kalaburagi had become tense after the murder of Kamble. Hindu activists have protested and urged the police to initiate action.