Dance Therapy Facilitator Sachitha Nandagopal Honoured by CMTAI For Community Service

Mangaluru: Mangalore based Creative/Dance Movement Facilitator and Founder of Anveshanam Centre for Mindfulness and Emotional Wellbeing, Sachitha Nandagopal was honoured by CMTAI (Creative Movement Therapy Association of India) for her contribution to the field of Community Work through Dance Movement Therapy. The recognition was rendered at the Virtual Fair organized to celebrate the 9th anniversary of CMTAI on Wednesday night.

CMTAI, Delhi is a pioneer organization in the field of Dance therapy in India and a Member of the International Dance Council (CID)-UNESCO, France & the American Dance Therapy Association (ADTA), USA.

The award was given in four categories among the alumni of the institution who are Dance Movement Therapy practitioners across the world. The categories included Community Work, Start-Ups, Academics and Research in the field.

Sachitha Nandagopal received the honour for her extensive work in the field of Mental Health and wellness through Dance Movement Therapy targeting various sections of society including students, housewives, corporate employees, personnel of Home Guards and officers of Indian Coast Guards to Tribal children in Jharkhand and also inmates of District Prison. She has also worked with caregivers of Ave Maria Palliative Care Centre, Healthcare personnel of Gulf Medical University at Ajman, UAE, and Gonda Hospital in Gonda, Uttar Pradesh. She has been working in this field for the past six years and has founded the organization Anveshanam under which she has conducted several workshops and sessions on “Dance for mental wellness”.

The felicitation was done in the presence of one of the pioneers in Dance Therapy in India and Co-Founder of CMTAI, Tripura Kashyap and several Dance therapists from across the country.

