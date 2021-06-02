Spread the love



















Dandeli: Six people arrested on charges of printing, circulating counterfeit notes

Dandeli (UNI): Police have busted a gang of six people that indulged in printing counterfeit notes and recovered from them fake currency of various denominations valuing Rs 4.5 lakh and printing materials from their custody during a raid conducted on a house in Dandeli rural police station limits.

According to Police, on getting a tip about the exchange of counterfeit notes in a car, a special team was formed and six people were arrested.

Police took into custody Shabbir (45) and Shivaji S Kamble (52) yesterday and during interrogation, they not only confessed about their involvement in the crime but also led to recovery of fake currency notes of Rs 500 denomination 88 bundles, Rs 2000 Six bundles, Rs 200 and Rs 100 each two bundles.

Other four people involved were Kiran M Desai (40), Girish N Pujari (42), both natives of Ratnagiri district in Maharashtra state, Amar M Naik (30) and Sagar P Kunnurkar (28), natives from Belagavi. All the four were buying counterfeit notes from Shabbir and Shivaji S Kamble.

Two cars used for the crime and printing materials were seized from them.

Dandeli Rural Police have registered a case and are investigating

DSP Dandeli Ganesh, CPI Prabhu, PSI’s Yunus Gaddekar, Psi Yellalinga, PSI, town Sri Yellappa and staff of Dandeli town and rural police station have been praised by Superintendent of Police Uttara Kannada District Sri Shiva Prakash Devaraju, IPS.

