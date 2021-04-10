Spread the love



















Dare to Break the Night Curfew, Platoon of Cops Are All Ready to Get You!

Mangaluru: The FIRST night of ‘NIGHT CURFEW’ kicks off tonight at 10 pm and will end at 5 am in the morning- and the Night Curfew will continue from 10 April until 20 April 2021. The Karnataka government has issued an official order on the night curfew that will come into effect in seven cities from tonight. The order prohibits movement of people barring those in need of medical help, passengers leaving/arriving in the night, and staff of essential services.

The ‘Corona Curfew’ aimed at containing the spread of the pandemic will be in effect in Bengaluru, Mysuru, Mangaluru, Udupi-Manipal, Bidar, Kalaburagi, and Tumakuru cities. As per the order, all movements and activities excluding the operation of medical and emergency services, visit hospitals for emergent treatment by patients accompanied by caretakers, and movement of vehicles used for essential services, transport of goods including empty vehicles are prohibited. Besides, people arriving or leaving these cities during the curfew hours can transport in any mode but will have to produce travel documents like tickets. Also, factories, companies, and establishments working in the night shift are allowed to operate and their employees should reach the workplace before 10 pm and leave only after 5 am.

Following the order, the Mangaluru police department has geared up for the strict enforcement of the curfew. Mangaluru City Police Commissioner N Shashi Kumar, addressing the police personnel and also the media at the Padua School ground said that the police will block the roads in the city to curb movement. He said that commercial establishments (like bars and pubs, which are open till late in the night) will have to ensure that the shops are shut and employees also reach home before 10 pm. Those who violate the instructions will be prosecuted under provisions of the Disaster Management Act 2005, Karnataka Epidemic Diseases Act 2020, and section 188 of the IPC.

“If any shops are kept open during the curfew hours, legal action will be initiated against the management. We will also seize vehicles and book individuals who are found moving around for non-essential activities,” added Shashi Kumar. The Police commissioner also warned, advising people to carry valid proof if they have to step out of the house during the curfew hours.

Also briefing the police personnel DCP Hariram Shankar said, “Don’t argue with the commuters instead just record the conversation. If anyone has broken the law, seize their vehicles, and slap them with fines. Also take precautions against the spread of the Virus by wearing masks, following social distance and frequent sanitizing. This is the first night of Night Curfew, therefore handle it systematically and as per protocols”.

There will be around 45-47 police check posts in and around the city tonight, with 6-7 police personnel at each checkpoint. There will be around 40 Sub Inspectors supervising all the checkpoints. Police Commissioner, DCPs and higher police officers will also make rounds to see that everything goes on smoothly without any untoward incidents.

So the BEST way to keep yourselves from getting into TROUBLE and Face all the CONSEQUENCES with the Law & Order personnel, Stay Indoors past 10 pm until 5 am in the morning. Have a SAFE NIGHTand GOOD NIGHT on a CURFEW NIGHT!