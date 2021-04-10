Spread the love



















Daring Animal Rescuer Rajani Shetty Saves a Dog Drowned in a 50-ft Deep Well

Mangaluru: She has done it in the past many times, and still continues to do it-Rescuing Dogs, Cats, Snakes, Reptiles, Birds etc. Here is yet another heart-touching story of a woman named Ms Rajani Damaodar Shetty, aged 42, a TRUE Animal Lover, and who finds the company of dogs much more endearing and comforting than the company of fellow human beings. Taking care of these furry friends isn’t new to her, since she has been a Good Samaritan to stray animals for over a decade. All these dogs have become her family. She takes care of the dogs’ every need. She feeds nearly 500-600 stray dogs every night between 12 midnight till 2 am, and if needed, she takes care of all their medical expenditure including vaccinations and treatments. And she bears the expenses all from her own pocket.

A year ago her daring act of rescuing a stray dog fallen into an open-well, located in the Biruver Kudla ground on 30 January 2020 made breaking news in print and electronic media, thereby receiving lots of appreciations and applauds from all quarters. That story of Ms Rajani, the stray dog’s saviour, published in Mangalorean.com had reached far and wide, and received wide applause and also generous help from our readers and public towards her expenses.-Many Good Samaritans have come forward to help her with money, food and other pet medicines. Also a lot of dog lovers now visit her and offer her help. Many animal lovers appreciate Rajani’s work, where she has been single-handedly taking care of 500 plus stray dogs with all the love, dedication, and passion. Ms Rajani, is always ready to jump into action when she sees or gets a call to rescue a stray animal, day or night.

And here is the recent example of her rescue efforts in getting a stray dog fallen into a well. Narrating the story to Team Mangalorean, Ms Rajani Shetty said, “On Saturday 10 April 2021 I received a call from Ms Parimala stating that a dog adopted from her by a elderly lady from Bejai Road had fallen into a 50-ft well on Friday night,and since it was dark to rescue a animal from the well, she waited till morning to tell me. I quickly, along with my husband (Damodar) and elder daughter (Swetha) rushed to the spot in order to rescue the dog. Even though I was a bit nervous since the well was deep, I took a bold step with the help of my family”

“Tying a rope across my waist I got down in the well, and reaching at the bottom saw the dog swimming at the side of the well. It was too sacred and shivering, but obliged when I approached it. I tied the rope across its waist and it was quickly pulled to the top, following which I was pulled up. It was kind of a hectic experience but I am satisfied that I succeeded in my rescue efforts. The dog was handed over to Ms Parimala and from there she took care of it. Even though I have rescued many stray animals in various situations, this was the FIRST time that I had to get into a 50 ft deep well, and get that dog out. Taking a bold and risky step, without giving any other thought, I did that animal rescue job. Thus was the happy ending for this cute dog, which did get a second new life. I feel proud that I saved yet another dog in a different situation, unlike my past rescue operations” added Ms Rajani.

Yes, during time when many animal cruelty cases are being reported, this woman stands out as a stark contrast. Despite the lack of support, Ms Rajani, with her own money, spends on these canines, for their food, medicines and care. She is alone in her battle to rescue these dogs, who are otherwise ignored and left to fend for themselves. She does not have many helping hands in her endeavour; her neighbours constantly harass her because of this initiative and the only other people who help her out in her efforts, is her beloved Husband, and her three children- and well-wishers.

Even in spite of neighbours harassing and confronting her for what she is doing, Ms Rajani says she will never stop her love and care for the stray animals no matter even if her neighbours assault her (which has happened quite a few times, she says), and if she sees suffering stray dogs which may need special care, she says that she won’t mind treating yet more dogs with as much love, she has given to her present over a dozen canines. Taking care of pets at home, and around 500 plus canines at night on the City streets is quite remarkable and commendable.

When asked how she feels taking care of stray dogs, “Just like us, human beings these animals also have lives and they also need to live like we do. When they need someone to love and pet them, we should help out. I feel happy when I save animals, including snakes and other reptiles who are on the verge of dying, that I gave them a new lease of life. Till I am alive, nothing will happen to these stray ones, and I won’t let” she said with the proud air of a matriarch. Ms Rajani has also pledged her organs so save other human lives, after her death-and her children are also planning to follow their “Organ Donor” mother’s footsteps.

If anyone of our readers would like to help financially or with pet products, or even want her rescue animals/reptiles/birds etc can contact Ms Rajani Damodar Shetty at 8904563332, 8904563331 or visit her house located in “Doddahithlu”, Ballalbagh, Mangaluru.



