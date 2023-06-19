Daring Rescue of a Cat Fallen into a 40 ft Well by Pejawar Math Seer



Mangaluru: If at all we have a daring woman in Mangaluru by the name of Rajani Shetty who has rescued quite a few cats and dogs fall into wells, now we have a new Hero in Udupi who without fear did a daring rescue of a cat fell into a 40 feet well- he is none other than 60-year-old spiritual leader, Sri Vishwaprasannatheertha Sripada of Pejawar Math. The incident had taken place at the Muchlukodu temple in Udupi on Sunday 18 afternoon.

The Seer who had just arrived from Chennai, after receiving the news that a cat had fallen into the temple well, quickly rushed near the well. Stepping down into the well and holding on to a rope, he attempted to put the cat into a bucket suspended within the well, but his efforts were unsuccessful. Then he wrapped a traditional white cloth around his wrist so that the cat wouldn’t scratch him when it is lifted. Even though the Seer caught hold of the cat and put it in the bucket and told the helpers to pull it up, the frightened cat jumped out.

The next step the seer did was holding the cat firmly in his hand and along with the cat he managed to climb using the sides of the well, and reaching near to the entrance of the well he threw the cat onto the floor, and the cat happily ran away. What a happy ending for the furry one! It is learnt that the Seer took no credit for his heroic act, instead proceeded to do his daily duties, including Puja at the Udupi Pejawar Math. It is worth noting that earlier in the day, Before arriving at the Udupi Math, he had finished worship at a Math in Chennai, skipping his lunch. Later in the evening, Pejawar Math Seer left for Chennai.

