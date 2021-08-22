Spread the love



















Daring Youth Travel Differently? Trio from Trivandrum on a Journey to Kashmir by Foot & Hitchhiking

Mangaluru: Yours Truly in the past had met quite a few people who had made pitstop in Mangaluru on their way to Kashmir, Leh Ladakh, Kanyakumari, Bhutan, Nepal, among other places either by Bicycle, Motorcycle, Auto-Rickshaw, but for the FIRST time met three youngsters who have taken a bold step to travel from Trivandrum to Kashmir, by foot and hitchhiking- and I was amazed about their adventurous journey on a aim to explore various places of India – a total journey of around 3400 kms from Trivandrum to Kashmir, which they plan on completing in 60 days.

All of us swear on our wanderlust and think that we are the craziest traveller ever. We feel that we would leave everything right now and just travel endlessly if we got one chance. If only we weren’t stuck in this job, if only we had no financial issues, if only we had no family constraints. If only we were ready to take the challenges that come hand-in-hand with the pleasures of travel. But there are people out there who are taking up these challenges to discover what traveling truly means. And for that matter, are these three youths in their 20’s, set on an expedition of 60 days to reach and explore Kashmir.

The three have geared up in taking this new challenge which will cover a bunch of Indian states on foot and hitchhiking. Because this is their first ever long distance walking/hitchhiking expedition, they are expecting a million challenges. Since they are not used to long distance walking, it will take a lot more time to travel. One of the greatest opportunities will be that they will be able to meet more people of different faith, culture and traditions along their journey. When someone takes a long journey on a vehicle, it’s really difficult to stop everywhere and talk, but for these trio who are walking & hitchhiking they can just say “Hi” and talk to anyone they meet on the way.

Meet the trio, namely- HAMZA, aged 24, who has done his diploma in Automotive Engineering is employed in a Event Management firm; ASHIK, aged 23, has done Diploma in Automotive Engineering, also works for a Event Management firm; and RAYEES, aged 23, has done Diploma in Computer Hardware/Software Engineering, is also employed in the same Event Management firm, with the other two. The trio started their journey from Trivandrum, with the blessings and support from their parents and family members on Independence Day night, 15 August 2021 at 12 midnight, and reached Kottayam Beach on 16th August late in the morning. On 17 August they halted in Kodanad; 18 Aug in Kozhikode; 19 Aug in Edavanna; 20 Aug in Kannur Driving Beach; 21 Aug Ranipura in Kasaragod; and 22 Aug in Kumbla (all these places reached so far were in Kerala state).

They reached Mangaluru near Kankanady Pumpwell flyover late in the afternoon on 22 August , having covered around 750 kms, of which they walked 250 kms, and rest by hitchhiking, especially by trucks or vans. They said in Ranipura they had a sumptuous Onam Sadya lunch provided by a Muslim man, and along the journey so far, the people whom they met were generous either in providing food or other necessities. And they thank God , their journey so far has been hassle free and with no problems whatsoever. Team Mangalorean had an opportunity to meet these trio near the Pumpwell flyover, where they shared their story of their journey so far and future.

They are traveling with hardly any money, just with minimum luggage/bags of three pairs of clothing, a stove, few basic food essentials including rice, pickle, dry fish chutney, and foldable tent for their nigh stays, where they usually prefer to stay on beaches or beach side. They have all taken their RT-PCR tests, vaccination and have documents for that, in case they are stopped by police or other city officials. They don’t insist on asking people for food or any help, but if someone out of generosity comes forward with monetary or other help, they don’t refuse. Yours Truly as a kind gesture of Team Mangalorean/Mangalorean.com gave them some money for their expenses, which they really appreciated with gratitude. From Mangaluru their next halt for tonight’s Udupi. Speaking to Team Mangalorean , Ashik said “Since we started our journey on 15 August , it has been a quite unique experience from what we are used to seeing and feeling in our home town. We are sure to experience various colours and odours, particular emotions and sensations that we had never felt before and we had to learn how to deal with them, during the rest of our journey. Everything will be new, unknown and exotic. Even the skies will look different”.

“Travelling as a backpacker might be challenging but it brings you closer to distinctive cultures and people like nothing else can. Even just wandering through the streets will be an amazing experience in future days of our journey. As hitchhikers, we never waited for long for someone to give us a ride- motorists especially truckers were very helpful and strangely, people were proud of us. They took photos and selfies on their mobile phones. Many had no idea what we were doing – the concept of hitchhiking is not common for many people here – still, every second vehicle stopped to ask if we needed help or a ride. At one point or another, we would be surrounded by a lot of people, offering help or inviting us for a meal .There were, of course, many who were just around us to ‘look at the strange three youngsters with their enormous backpacks’. Needless to say, we attracted the attention of the police on occasion, but they were all good cops. Being in Mangaluru for a few hours, we found people here very friendly and helpful, interested in our stories . We are extremely happy to be here” added Ashik.

In Udupi, Yours Truly’s friend Bharath Shetty, who manages ‘Thejappa Shetty’s Anupam Non-Veg Restaurant’ (Anupam was earlier based in Mangaluru) was kind enough to provide the trio with delicious and sumptuous Mangalorean cuisine, on request made by Team Mangalorean . Thank You friend, for your kind gesture. Once they reach Kashmir, they are planning to visit a few nearby places like Himachal Pradesh, Ladakh, among others, work petty jobs, earn and save little money, and travel back to Trivandrum by train. In February 2021, they had already taken a train trip from Trivandrum to Kashmir, but this time they decided to go on a expedition to Kashmir by WALK & HITCHHIKING.

IF ANYONE WANTS TO HELP THESE YOUNG MEN ON THEIR ADVENTUROUS TRIP EITHER WITH FOOD OR MONEY CAN CALL THEM AT 8139072139 OR 7510758609, AND MAKE A DIFFERENCE !

Like this: Like Loading...