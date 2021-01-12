Spread the love



















Darshan Raval’s ‘Ek tarfa’ crosses 100 million views on YouTube



Mumbai: Singer Darshan Raval feels surreal that his monsoon song Ek tarfa has crossed 100 million views on YouTube. Darshan had dropped the song last July.

“‘Ek tarfa’ is special to me in many ways, since it’s a monsoon track, we had to release it during lockdown itself. The making of the song was a great and a new experience for all of us and I am gald that the audience loved it,” he said.

“Hundred million views is an astounding number and it feels surreal as an artiste to be receiving so much love and appreciation for my work,” he added.

Many of his fans have left him congratulatory messages on Instagram.

Over the years, Darshan has given his fans monsoon songs like “Baarish lete aana”, “Hawa banke” and “Dil mera blast”, and they have loved the trend.