Spread the love



















Dasara festivities began in the traditional manner atop Chamundi hills

Mysuru: The world famous Dasara festivities began in the traditional manner as former Union minister and senior politician S M Krishna offering Pooja to Goddess Chamundeswari atop the Chamundi hills here on Thursday.

Due to Covid-19 the state government is celebrating the 412th Mysuru Dasara festivities in a simple and traditional manner.

Earlier to the inauguration, the priests at the temple started various rituals from 4 am today and the ceremonial bath was given to the idol of goddess Chamundeshwari which was later decorated with a silk sari and flowers on a silver chariot. Though there was restriction for the visitors to the temple.

As per the state government guidelines only 100 people assembled including VVIP’s.

Mr Krishna extended Poornakumba reception with Nandi Dwaja and later he along with Chief Minister BS Yeddiyurappa other dignitaries did the ‘pushparchane’ to the idol.

Speaking on the occasion he recalled his student life in the city of palaces. “I thank chief minister Basavaraj Bommai and his government for slecting me to the one of the greatest auspicious moment on his life” he said.

He said the cultural capital and heritage city should be continued on its glory and government should help in further boost the tourism industry which is the main sources income in these parts. Special package should be prepared to celebrate the Dasara festival in a more meaning full and grand manner which would help in economic activity and sited example of Singapore, where the main source of income is from tourism.

He recalled the Mysuru Wodiyar dynasty continued the tradition of the Vijyanagara empire’s Dasara festival which is conducte d even today.

‘‘Today we have been witnessing the severe clash between India and other countries , but as long as India is strong enough to sustain all challenges,” he said

Like this: Like Loading...