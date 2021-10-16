Spread the love



















Dasara Party Ends in Tragedy as 20-year-old youth Stabbed to Death

Mangaluru: The Dasara party, ended with tragedy as a 20-year-old youth died after he was stabbed to death at Pumpwell here on October 15.

The deceased has been identified as Dhanush (20) from Pachanady.

According to sources, on October 15, Pramith, Jaison, Karthik, Dhanush, Durgesh and Prajwal had gone to the Sai Palace Lodge to celebrate Dasara. On October 16, at around 2 am, there was a fight between Jaison and Dhanush which ended after Jaison from Suratkal stabbed Dhanush. Severely injured Dhanush was rushed to the hospital where the doctor pronounced him brought dead.

Like this: Like Loading...