Dasara should be a festival of the people – Chief Minister Siddaramaiah

Bengaluru: The high-level committee regarding Nada Habba Mysore Dasara chaired by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah today decided to celebrate Dasara in a meaningful and grand manner to make it a people’s festival.

The state festival will be inaugurated on 15.10.2023 from 10.15 am to 10.30 am and Jumbu Safari will be held on October 24th on the day of Vijayadashami. It was decided to celebrate cultural events, film festivals, farmer’s Dasara, and Yuva Dussehra systematically.

Special Lighting Arrangements

Jumbu safari, lighting, and torchlight parade are important events of the Radar festival. This time there must be special lighting arrangements which should begin from the day of inauguration till the end of Dasara and then continue for a week, the Chief Minister suggested.

Tableaux to depict five guarantee schemes:

The CM suggested that while selecting the tableaux, along with showcasing the state’s heritage, and district features, 5 guarantees should also be depicted to give a message to the people.

Exhibition

The exhibition will also be inaugurated on the opening day of Dussehra.

The CM suggested that the government departments should open the stalls in the exhibition.

Preference for local artists:

There are good artists in the state in all genres. It was decided that preference should be given to them and a platform should be created in Yuva Dussehra for college students and local artists to exhibit their talent.

Emphasis on Tourism

Necessary infrastructure should be provided to the tourists who will visit Mysuru on the occasion of Dasara. He said that action should be taken to ensure the safety of the tourists.

Women are expected to come in large numbers due to the Shakti scheme, he said.

It was decided to hold Dasara in Srirangapatna and Chamarajanagar districts.

· The Chief Minister was given the power to select the name of the person to inaugurate Dasara.

· The executive committee will submit a proposal on the expenditure, it was decided to decide on providing the festival grants based on it.

· It was decided to cut down unnecessary expenditure and unnecessary programs should be avoided.

Air Show:

The CM said that it is intended to hold an air show during Dasara and this will be discussed with the Union Defence Minister.

Deputy Chief Minister D.K.Shivakumar, Ministers Dr H.C.Mahadevappa, H.K.Patil, Bairathi Suresh, Venkatesh, Legislators Tanveer Sait, G.T.Devegowda, Chief Secretary Vandita Sharma, Deputy Commissioner Mysuru Dr Rajendra. K.V and others were present.

