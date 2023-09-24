Dasara will be a traditional event reflecting culture, says Mahadevappa

Mysuru: Minister for Social Welfare H.C. Mahadevappa, who is also in charge of Mysuru district, said here on Saturday that the forthcoming Dasara would be a traditional event which would reflect culture and there would be no wasteful expenditure.

Speaking to media persons after the Dasara executive committee meeting, Mr. Mahadevappa said the Dasara events would be held as usual with emphasis on tradition and culture but it would eschew ostentation. There would also be emphasis on securing more sponsors for the programmes and lighting arrangements would also be in place.

Events like poets’ meet should reflect the values of the Constitution, unification of Karnataka, contribution of the Wadiyars etc., he said. Similarly, Ahaara Mela or food mela should focus on promoting indigenous cuisines, the Minister added.

He said that films with socially relevant messages should be identified and screened during Dasara film festival and added that the flower show should retain its grandeur and former glory.

It had also been decided that Yuva Dasara would have only local artists so as to curb expenditure. Yuva Dasara used to draw a large crowd but would also cost the organisers heavily as the reigning stars of Bollywood and Sandalwood used to be invited for performance and they charged a premium.

Earlier, the Minister pointed out that the State was in the grip of drought and in addition to 195 taluks already declared as drought-affected, about 20 to 23 more taluks would be notified as drought-affected in due course. This being the case it would be imprudent to hold a grand Dasara and hence wasteful expenditure was being curbed, he added.

The Minister said the rainfall this year was below average of the last 123 years and water levels in the reservoirs were low. As against the requirement of nearly 106 tmcft for crops and drinking, the water availability in the Cauvery basin was half the requirement, he added.

Deputy Commissioner K.V. Rajendra, Commissioner of Police B. Ramesh, Superintendent of Police Seema Latkar and others were present.

