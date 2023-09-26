‘Dashing Dolphins ’23’ : AICS Inter-School Swimming Competition hosted by SAGS

‘Dashing Dolphins ’23’: AICS Inter-School Swimming Competition hosted by St Aloysius Gonzaga School

Mangaluru: St Aloysius Gonzaga School, Kodialbail, Mangaluru hosted ‘Dashing Dolphins-2023’ the AICS Inter-School Swimming Competition (Association of ICSE and CBSE schools of D.K and Udupi Districts) on 22 September at St Aloysius College Swimming Pool.

Partha Varanashi, Director of Vswim Academy, and Team India Coach for the 2019 FINA World Swimming Championship, was the Chief Guest of the event. Addressing the students, he emphasized that water is the source of life and encouraged them to enhance their neuroplasticity through swimming. President of the function Fr Melwin Joseph Pinto SJ, Rector of St Aloysius Institutions, motivated the students by asking them to make the best of the opportunities presented to them.

Fr Melwyn Anil Lobo SJ, Principal, St Aloysius Gonzaga School welcomed the gathering. Fr Melwyn D Cunha SJ, Research Coordinator, St Aloysius College was the Chief Guest of the Valedictory function. In his address, he asked students to express their talents through participation and continue to work with perseverance till one emerges as a winner. There were 34 schools with 331 students participating from Dakshina Kannada and Udupi districts associated with AICS.

St Aloysius Gonzaga School emerged as the overall school champion, followed by The Yenepoya School as the first runner-up and Sharada Vidyalaya as the second runner-up. PE Teacher Ms Agnes Saldanha coordinated the event along with PE teachers Mr Vinod M P, Mr Aditya Shetty and Ms Asha. ‘Dashing Dolphins-2023’ was a great platform for the swimmers to showcase their swimming talents.

