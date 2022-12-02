Date not fixed to Collect Revised Toll Fees at Hejamadi – DC Kurma Rao

Udupi: “The central government has plans to merge the Surathkal tollgate with the Hejmadi tollgate. The vehicle users will have to pay an extra toll at Hejmadi. So far the National Highway Authority of India has not given any information and details about collecting the revised toll fees at Hejamadi”, said Deputy Commissioner Kurma Rao M during a press meet held at the DC’s office here, on December 1.

Addressing the media persons, DC Rao said, “The Highway Authority of India will decide in this regard. Before collecting the revised toll fees at Hejamadi, the authorities announce it in the local newspapers. The authorities had written and requested the district administration to provide security during the collection of toll fees from December 1. We have also informed them that we will cooperate and provide security to prevent any untoward incidents”.

DC Rao further said, “Until now, no complaint or request has been received from any organization or association regarding the toll fee collection issue to the district administration. If anyone makes a request, we will forward it to the concerned authorities, he said.

We will call a meeting with the MLAs and other representatives of the district to discuss the Toll issue, he said.



