Daughter Commits Suicide after Mother Refuses to give her to use the Mobile Phone

Mangaluru: Recently we have been reading headline news about teenagers committing suicide for silly reasons-either break-up in a relationship, exams too tough to answer, nervous about question papers etc, apart from that there have been suicide incidents on issues of mobile phones, where when parents have refused to buy their children mobile phones, or warn them of not to make use too much of mobile phones etc- and here we have yet another incident of suicide related to a mobile phone issue that happened between a mother and a daughter, in Moodabidri.



As per police reports, a girl student studying in class 10 at Aliyoor High School, took an extreme step by jumping into their home well and ending her life as she was upset that her mother refused to use her mobile phone. The incident happened in Nagadadda of Valpady village in the taluk. The deceased has been identified as Yuthi (15), daughter of Umesh Poojary, a daily wage worker, who had gone to work when the incident occurred.

It is learnt that when Yuthi’s mother and her younger daughter were planning to go to Shirthady, the mother had asked her elder daughter Yuthi also to join them. However, Yuthi gave a reason that she has writing to do and did not want to go with them. At that time she asked for her mother’s phone she could use, but her mother told her she would get the phone when she returned from Shitady.

After her mother and younger sister left home for Shirthady, Yuthi who was upset with her mother for not allowing her to use her phone took an extreme step by jumping into their home well. When her mother came back, not finding Yuthi at home looked around the house, and after searching found the body of Yuthi floating in the well. What a tragic ending for a young girl, who was a brilliant student and active in extra-curricular activities also. Moodbidri police are further investigating the case.

