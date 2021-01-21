Spread the love



















Daughters to testify in Indian couple’s murder in Dubai

Dubai: Two daughters of an Indian couple who were murdered inside their home in Dubai, will testify at a court next month, the media reported.

The two sisters, aged 18 and 13, will testify before the Dubai Courts on February 10, along with a friend of the slain couple, Gulf News said in a report on Wednesday.

Hiren Adhiya, 48 and his wife Vidhi, 40, were murdered inside their villa at the Arabian Ranches on June 17, 2020, by a 26-year-old Pakistani worker.

According to official records, the defendant, who had carried out some maintenance jobs at the villa a year before the murder, had been stalking the family for some time after he saw a lot of loose cash in the house.

The worker stabbed the husband 10 times and the wife 14 times. Both died of their injuries.

The accused admitted during the interrogation that he planned to rob the couple and bought a knife from a supermarket in Sharjah.

He also stabbed the 18-year-old elder daughter as he tried to escape, but she survived and managed to call the police.