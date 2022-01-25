Davangere Accident Victim Gives New Life to 6 Patients through Organ Donation

Manipal: In a road accident that happened at 4.00 pm on January 22 at Gummanuru road, Gudalu village, in Davangere, Mrs Indramma B M aged 57 W/O Nanjundappa H N, was admitted to the Kasturba Hospital, Manipal on January 23. Severely injured Indramma was brought to the hospital for further treatment.

Despite efforts by the Doctors to save her life with a poor prognosis, she did not show any signs of recovery. Mrs Indramma was declared brain dead by the Doctors officially twice in 6-hour intervals. The first was at 10:29 am on January 24 and the second at 4:53 pm on the same day under the 1994 Protocols and procedures of the 1994 Human Rights Act. Subsequently, Mrs Indramma’s husband, Nanjundappa H N expressed their willingness to donate her viable organs. The Heart/Heart valves, Liver, two kidneys, and two corneas were harvested and helped to save the lives of 6 people.

As per Jeevasarthakathe protocols and decisions, one kidney and two corneas were retained by Kasturba Hospital Manipal for the registered patients, one kidney was sent to Yenepoya Hospital, Mangalore and Heart/ Heart valve to the patients of MGM Hospital, Chennai.

Nanjundappa, the husband of the deceased Indramma, said, “Organ donation is a noble cause, and my wife has committed a great deed even in her death”.

Medical Superintendent Dr Avinash Shetty said that Organ donation is a noble work to save lives, and should be encouraged by all. The media should play a vital role in delivering the matter to the public. He thanked Indramma’s family who decided to donate the organs for a noble cause.

The harvested organs were transported to all the recipients’ in various hospitals with the support of the Udupi Police Department from Manipal through the Mangaluru International Airport via the Green Corridor.