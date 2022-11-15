David Frank Honoured with Mayura Vishwamanya Kannadiga Award During KSS Rajyotsava Day Celebrations, Kanthara fame Rishabh Shetty Graces the Programme

UAE: Karnataka Sangha Sharjah, one of the renowned organisations in the UAE, colourfully celebrated their 20th anniversary, 67th Karnataka Rajyotsava Day and ”Mayura Vishwamanya Kannadiga Award’ on November 13, at Winners Sports Club, Ajman.

Kanthara fame Rishabh Shetty who graced as the Chief guest.

The mega celebrations kick-started by hosting Karnataka Flag by President M E Muloor along with executive committee members of The Karnataka Sangha Sharjah, followed by the traditional way of lighting the lamps.

KSS celebrated the Children’s Day in a very unique way by organizing “Chinnara Chilipli” a unique themed based fancy dress competition, Junior and senior categories in which the finalists after an audition presented their skills and ability in front of the largely gathered spectators.

The chief guest for the programme, Kanthara fame Rishabh Shetty, and Mayura Vishwamanya Kannadiga’ Award 2022 recipient Dr David Frank Fernandes and all other dignitaries were welcomed traditionally through a grand procession to the stage with the background of Panchavadya with Kerala Chande beats.

In the juniors category, Trishika Prashanth has announced the winner followed by Satvik Rao and Prisha Shetty as runners-up and in the Seniors category, Siya Hithesh has announced the winner followed by Manvik and Vidhaatri Rao as runners-up.

Finally, all the finalists were honoured with a Trophy and certificate by Rishabh Shetty.

Kantara Fame Rishabh Shetty, who graced as the Chief Guest provided a star attraction to the event as one of the great talents of Indian Cinema.

The prestigious ‘Mayura Vishwamanya Kannadiga’ Award 2022 was bestowed on Dr David Frank Fernandes, a dynamic personality for supporting and promoting the Kannada language, traditions, literature and culture around the Gulf region in the presence of distinguished guests. He added, “I am in debt to KSS for this honour and it encourages me to do more”.

Meantime, Rishabh Shetty was felicitated and conferred the “Karunda Vibhushana” award for uplifting and spreading our tradition and culture around the world. Addressing the gathering Rishabh Shetty said, “After witnessing this event, I can feel the way of past celebrations and activities of KSS” and the same was admired by him.

He also added, “I believe that no actor or director makes the success of any film, only the viewers or audience are the deciding factors of the success of any film.

Further Noel D’Almeda, B K Ganesh, Jayaram Rai Mitrampadi, Naveed Magundi, Mallikarjuna Gowda and Rajesh Sequeira were honoured for their selfless contributions and extended support for the community.

Meantime Mrs & Mr Praveen Shetty Vakwadi, State Rajyotsava award winner was also felicitated by the dignitaries for his selfless contributions to the community.

A variety of dances enthralled the audience by noted dance troupes of UAE, Classical Rhythms “Varaharoopam”, Smile Creations “Jana Jaathre themed variety Kannada folk dance with 40 members, Soul & Beats “Shiva”, Kannada Pata Shale “Hachavu Kannadada Deepa” Bearies “Kol Kali” & Just dance’s “Illumination Dance” added more colour to the event.

“Gejje” award-winning Kannada short play was cleverly directed by Siddharth Jose, was brilliantly performed by Suvarna Sathish Poojary, Sunil Kumar, Sathish Hegde, Jesh Bayar, Ramesh R Suvarna, Prashanth Nair, Jannet Sequeira & Amit

All the sponsors, organization leaders, media and key contributors were honoured on behalf of Karnataka Sangha Sharjah

Noted singers Harish Sherigar, Naveed Magundi, Akshatha Rao & Sannidhi Shetty entertained the huge audience with their melodious old Kannada songs.

Rohini Ananth, Arathi Adiga & Vignesh compered the programme, Ganesh Rai compered the felicitation ceremony.

KSS President M.E. Muloor thanked and extended sincere gratitude to everyone who supported and made this event a successful one.