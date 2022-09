Dayanand Anchan and Poornima elected as 23rd Mayor & Deputy Mayor respectively of MCC

Mangaluru: Dayanand Anchan of ward no 22 has been elected as 23rd Mayor of Mangaluru City Corporation on Friday 9 September 2022.

Ms Poornima of ward no 41 has been elected as 23rd Deputy Mayor of MCC.

More details will be updated soon

