DC Advises to Postpone Agitation Against Tollgate

Mangaluru: The central government is in the final process of clearing the Suratkal toll gate. We are waiting for the government to issue a gazette notification, till then, the Suratkal Tollgate Virodhi Horata Samiti should postpone their agitation, advised the Deputy commissioner, Dr Kumara, during the meeting held at the DC office on October 27.

Dr Kumara said that the Virodhi Horata Samiti should be patient until the gazette notification is issued. Since the process is in the final stages, Samiti should not take any action on the national highway area where the toll gate is located. Legal action will be taken against those causing obstruction.

Speaking on the occasion, the Project Director of the National Highway Authority Lingegowda said that Union Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari has given permission to clear the Suratkal toll gate, but the gazette notification is pending. We cannot confirm the exact date of the notification. Lingegowda urged the Tollgate Virodhi Horata Samiti, not to carry out any agitation.

Mangaluru City Police Commissioner N Shashi Kumar, DCP Law and Order Anshu Kumar, Assistant Commissioners Madan Mohan, Girish Nandan, Legal Adviser of Tollgate Virodhi Horata Samiti Dinesh Hegde Ulepadi, Samiti members Imthiyas, Aziz and other members were also present.

