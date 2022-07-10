DC Declares Holiday for Schools on July 11

Mangaluru: The deputy commissioner of Dakshina Kannada Dr K V Rajendra has announced a holiday for Anganwadi centres, and primary/high schools in the district on July 11.

The Indian Meteorological Department in its press release has announced that active monsoon conditions are likely to continue for the next 5 days. From July 10, heavy rainfall is likely to occur at a few places in all the districts ranging from isolated to extremely heavy.

Keeping in mind the safety of school children, Deputy Commissioner Dr Rajendra has announced a holiday for Anganwadi centres and primary/high schools on July 11. Classes will resume for PU and Degree colleges, Diploma and the ITI on July 11. Primary and higher primary school authorities should take necessary action to compensate for these holidays by holding classes on Saturdays and during the Dasara Holidays. In the coming days, if there is a RED ALERT, instead of giving holidays to schools all over the district, holidays will be given only to schools where there is heavy rain. The school administration and the school development committees should take necessary measures to compensate for the holidays.

Weather Summary:

Southwest Monsoon is active over the state.

Rainfall has occurred at most places over the state.

Active monsoon conditions are likely to continue for the next 5 days.

Extremely heavy rainfall: Subramanya (Dakshina Kannada district) 21 cm.

Very heavy rainfall: Mulki (Dakshina Kannada district) 20 cm; Castle Rock (Uttara Kannada district) 19 cm; Moodbidri, Belthangadi 18 cm each; Dharmasthala, Bhagamandala, Jayapura 17 cm each; Mani 16 cm; Kottigehara 15 cm; Karkala, Sullia, Londa 13 cm each; Mangaluru Airport, Puttur, Sringeri 12 cm each.

Heavy rainfall: Udupi, Kollur, Panambur, Balehonnur, Linganamakki 11 cm each; Siddapur Uttara Kannada, Siddapura Udupi district, Mangaluru, Kalasa 10 cm each.

For any assistance or emergency help, a Control Room has been set up. The contact number is 1077 or 0824-2442590.