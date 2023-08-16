DC Directed to take Measures Preventing Raw Sewage Flow into Rivers around Mluru

Mangaluru: Additional Chief Secretary to Government (Finance) and Dakshina Kannada District in-charge Secretary L.K. Atheeq during an interaction directed the Dakshina Kannada Deputy Commissioner M.P. Mullai Muhilan to immediately draw up a status report on measures preventing raw sewage flow into rivers around Mangaluru. Addressing the reporters, he was responding to a suggestion on the need to contain sewage flow into Phalguni (Gurupura) and Netravathi, particularly from Mangaluru City Corporation limits.

The National Green Tribunal has asked the State government to fund the expenditure towards preventive measures, he said expressing serious concern over river pollution. Atheeq, who is also the chairman of Mangaluru Smart City Ltd. (MSCL), said the Yemmekere Swimming Pool and the Wenlock Surgical Blocks were almost ready for inauguration. District in-charge Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao had suggested procuring new surgical equipment instead of using the old ones which may take some time, he said. The Netravati Riverfront Promenade would just be a walking path and he has asked officials concerned to use only environment-friendly material, like brick tiles etc., instead of cement concrete during construction. The government would get CRZ clearance soon, Atheeq said.

L-R: Zilla Panchayat CEO K. Anandh; Additional Chief Secretary to Government (Finance) & DK District in-charge Secretary L.K. Atheeq & Deputy Commissioner M.P. Mullai Muhilan

He added, “The Blue Flag Beach work at Tannirbhavi was nearing completion. Once the Sulthan Bathery-Tannirbhavi hanging bridge across Phalguni river was built after obtaining CRZ clearance, Bathery surroundings too would be developed by MSCL. Of the Rs 1,000 crore proposed investment into Smart City works, about Rs 750 crore works were either completed or in progress. Tourism Development Upon being told about providing basic tourism infrastructure at beaches, including roads and toilets, the Secretary responded positively and said immediate efforts would be made in that regard”.

Meanwhile, DC Muhilan said the administration would shortly draw up a tourism calendar for the district and implement it. Both Atheeq and Muilan said the River Festival along Phalguni banks at Kuloor would be revived and institutionalised. Regarding women self-help groups restricting their activities to money lending, Atheeq asked Zilla Panchayat CEO K. Anandh to strengthen National Rural Livelihood Mission and offer self-employment generating activities to SHGs, including running canteens etc. He directed NHRC to ask the Karnataka pollution board to test water and soil samples in endosulfan-affected areas.

