DC Directs Fish Processing Factory to Compensate Rs 10 Lakh Each to Families of 5 Deceased

Mangaluru: Deputy Commissioner of DK Dr K V Rajendra has directed the management of Ulka LLP fish processing unit at Thokur, under Bajpe police station limits to pay Rs 10 lakh each to the families of five labourers died in a mishap at the said fish processing unit which comes under the jurisdiction of Mangaluru Special Economic Zone. DC had visited the Shree Ulka LLP fish processing unit on Monday, and conducted a preliminary inquiry, following the death of five labourers from West Bengal.

The names of the deceased are Nijzamuddin Alis, Mohammed Samiyullah Islam, Umar Farooq, who died on April 17 night, and Mirazul Islam and Sharafat Ali who died in the hospital on April 18. Of them, Alis was the first one to fall into the tank. The injured persons are Hasan Ali, Mohammed Karibullah and Hafizullah, and are out of danger.

DC speaking to the media said, ” The final relief will be through an appropriate competent authority, based on the labour norms. We cannot calculate the loss, but the district administration will try to give the bereaved families the maximum amount. While on one hand, the police investigation is on, being a Sunday, the unit was closed, which was the day the incident was reported. A few Muslims who were fasting were present at the unit, and were on the verge of breaking their fast. One person fell into the effluent treatment plant (ETP), possibly due to exertion, and to rescue him, another person jumped into the tank. They may have suffocated due to the toxic gases, and collapsed without being able to come out of the ETP. When the fire and emergency service personnel of the MSEZ reached the spot, it was learnt that at least eight labourers had got into the ETP, and were trying to help each other”.

Family members of the deceased and injured waiting outside the hospital

DC further said “The preliminary probe highlights violations of labour norms, as the area was not completely covered by CCTV cameras. The administration will check if the labour contractor who supplies labourers from West Bengal and other parts of India, was registered or unregistered, and labourers were covered under insurance. The incident was reported at the MSEZ area, which is looked after by the development commissioner and deputy labour commissioner in Bengaluru. We are trying to find out if safety gear was provided, and if the safety equipment was functioning. I have directed the labour department and department of factories, boilers industrial safety and health, to look into the safety aspects of all industries in the region, and submit a report. There must be other companies that are flouting rules in the region, and those will be identified, and the administration will give them an ultimatum to rectify the violation,”.



As per Police Commissioner N Shashi Kumar after visiting AJ Hospital, said that the exact cause of death is not known. “Doctors at the hospital said that they found fish waste inside the nose and mouth of the deceased. The police have taken into custody four administrative staff of the unit for questioning. They are Production Manager Ruby Joseph, Area Manager Kuber Gade, Supervisor Mohammed Anwar, and Farqooq of Azad Nagar in Ullal who was the local person looking after the labourers. Police have registered a case under Sections 337, 338 and 304 read with Section 34 of the Indian Penal Code against the unit, which is owned by Raju, son of Gorakh of Mumbai” added the Police Commissioner.

It is learnt that nearly 100 persons, including 31 persons from West Bengal, are employed in the unit. The management of the unit has not provided any protective equipment to the labourers. The deaths could have been avoided had the management taken precautionary measures, the Commissioner said, adding that the unit has been shut down. Meanwhile, Rakhibul, brother of the deceased Umar Farooq, who came to know about the mishap on April 17 night and came to the hospital in Mangaluru on April 18. Rakhibul works in Goa. He told mediapersons that Farooq had been working in the factory for eight months. He has a two-month-old child. His family is in Devaganga near Kolkata.

Media persons have learnt that as they were fasting, the situation got aggravated, according to one of the employees Several workers were preparing to break their Ramzan fast when they heard about some of their fellow workers falling into the about 20-ft-deep underground tank filled with knee-deep fish waste. A worker, who was standing outside the mortuary of the private hospital where the bodies have been kept, said that he was among those who were preparing to break the day’s fast at 6.20 p.m. on Sunday.



“I had finished my duty and we were preparing for Roza when we heard about the incident at the tank,” the worker said. Of the five who died, three, including Nizamuddin Alis, who was the first to fall into the tank, were on fast, he said. He has been working in the unit for the last six months. Another worker, who was to resume work after breaking fast, said that the five deceased were among the 30 from West Bengal working on daily wages basis at the unit. He was brought to the firm by Umar Farooq, also from West Bengal, who was among the five who died.

The 30 workers from West Bengal are among the 70 other daily wage workers employed in the firm. Cleaning of the four tanks, where fish scales and other fish waste gets dumped, is among the tasks these workers are engaged in. “It is a 12-hour workday and we are paid around Rs 14,000 per month,” another worker said. Recalling Sunday evening’s incident, a worker said that Alis went down the ladder of one of the four 20-ft-deep tanks to remove a clog blocking accumulation of waste. He collapsed and two others, who went to pull him out, also fell into the tank. Umar Farooq and another man, too followed them.

Hassan Ali, Mohammed Karibullah and Hafizullah, who tried to enter the tank, had discomfort and they immediately came out. “The injured three workers are safe and they are in the private hospital now,” he added. The workers said that a few of their colleagues had faced a similar problem a few days ago when a vehicle filled with fish waste stayed on the unit premises for three days. “The stinking smell led some of us to turn unconscious. But nothing happened. This time, as they were fasting, the situation got aggravated,” another said.