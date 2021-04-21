Spread the love



















DC Directs MCC to File FIR against Organizers of Religious Jatra in Dongarakeri

Deputy Commissioner Dr K V Rajendra Directs Mangaluru City Corporation (MCC) to File FIR against Organizers of Religious Jatra in Dongarakeri, Mangaluru. Meantime, an FIR against Someshwara Temple authorities for holding a festival has already been filed, and the district administration also has served notice to Kateel Sri Durgaparameshwari Temple for holding a festival when the Covid-19 regulations are in place. Soon after receiving the notice from the district administration, the authorities of Kateel Temple stopped the festival programmes. INSTEAD OF BOOKING CASES/FIR NOW, WHY COULDN’T THE DISTRICT ADMINISTRATION & POLICE STOP THESE FUNCTIONS FROM HAPPENING. SOMETHING FISHY GOING ON?

Mangaluru: India is currently witnessing a “second wave” of COVID-19 across the country. At present, India is the second worst-hit country in the world after the United States. Keeping in mind the rising cases of coronavirus, several states have imposed strict restrictions. In spite of that, it is saddening to note that our netas are holding Election rallies, and also we are seeing crowded festivals and religious gatherings which have no doubt contributed to the record resurgence of the new coronavirus. After quelling the first surge late last year, India’s leaders let down their guard. Allowing or even encouraging dangerous behaviour, they underestimated the virus, reopening the economy too fast and too broadly. Political leaders are themselves responsible for the resurgence by allowing the packed rallies.

ignorant flout all the Covid-19 rules and go ahead with rallies and religious festivals, including jathras. Is LIFE more IMPORTANT or these rallies and religious festivals. It should be noted India’s COVID-19 cases have soared 13-fold in barely two months, a vicious second wave propelled by an open disregard for safety protocols in much of the vast country. And in Dakshina Kannada also we are seeing a spike in Covid cases daily. So, why are people so ignorant and careless in taking precautions against this virus. there have been religious gatherings, lots of people travelling, attending social functions, not following rules, little mask-wearing in functions like weddings, even on crowded buses and trains. Seems like people were really premature to celebrate. This is a lesson since the really treacherous thing about this virus is how silently it casts its footsteps. By the time you see the cases and deaths, the damage is done.

It is learnt that Mangaluru city police have booked a case against the Someshwara Somanatha Temple near Ullal for failing to adhere to the government guidelines related to Covid-19 and holding annual festivals. Meanwhile, the district administration also has served notice to Kateel Sri Durgaparameshwari Temple for holding the festival when the Covid-19 regulations are in place. Soon after receiving the notice from the district administration, the authorities of Kateel Temple stopped the festival programmes.

Deputy Commissioner Dr K V Rajendra speaking to the media said, “A case has already been booked against the management of Someshwara Temple at the Ullal police station. A report will also be sought from the officials and will see whether they can be booked for other serious offences. Meanwhile, regarding the festival at Kateel Temple, we have served a notice to the temple management. They had scheduled a programme at the temple today (Tuesday). If they do not adhere to the norms, cases will be booked against the management of the temple. A case under the provisions of Karnataka Epidemic Diseases Act and Sections of the IPC have been booked against Someshwara Temple authorities”.

Surprisingly, while all these actions were taken by the DC against temple authorities, the City saw a procession taken out by the organizers of a temple in Dongarakeri, Mangaluru- and the procession saw 95% of the devotees without FACE MASKS and flouting SOCIAL DISTANCING. Is this how we can control the Virus, even after there is a stern warning from DC, DHO, and concerned authorities to adhere to guidelines of Covid-19. The procession which had started from Dongarekeri towards Kadri Temple and back to Dongarakeri resulted in a traffic jam, since THERE WAS NOT A SINGLE POLICE VEHICLE NOR A SINGLE POLICEMAN. How about that?

We all know when it comes to religious festivals, they are very sentimental, however, when there is a spike in Covid-19 cases and deaths, wouldn’t it be the right thing to do by celebrating the event in the premises of the Temple, rather than taking out a procession, and put others lives in hardship and inconveniences. After the photos and video of the procession/jathra went viral, the DC has said that he has directed the Mangaluru City Corporation (MCC) to file FIR against the organisers. But on second thought, instead of district administration or the police booking a case after the event, it would have been a good thing to do- STOP the procession from taking place. FIR and booking cases is nothing in the present scenario. Period!