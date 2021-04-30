Spread the love



















DC Directs MCC to Prohibit Street Vendors & other Business Activities in & around Central Market

Mangaluru : The Central Market area looks deserted this Friday, 30 April morning, since the district administration under the order of Deputy Commissioner Dr K V Rajendra on Thursday, 29 April during a meeting directed Mangaluru City Corporation to strictly prohibit trade in vegetables and fish and other business activities in and around the Central Market area in Mangaluru. During the last fews days near the Central Market area, after the 14-day lockdown was enforced, a large number of people were seen shopping for daily essentials, and many were flouting the Covid-19 guidelines by not wearing masks and not following social distance, including the street vendors and other fruits/vegetable sellers.

CENTRAL MARKET AREA ON THURSDAY, 29 APRIL……

Chairing a meeting on combating COVID-19 here, Deputy Commissioner K.V. Rajendra asked corporation Commissioner Akshy Sridhar to enforce the rule immediately as large gatherings of people without adhering to COVID-19 guidelines were being observed in the locality. No one was permitted to sell commodities around Central Market and any such activity is illegal, he said. As all wholesale business activities in vegetables and fruits have already been shifted to the APMC Yard at Baikampady, the corporation should ensure that no wholesale business takes place at Central Market. It also should ensure decentralised sale of vegetables and fruits across the city without causing any gathering of people.

…CENTRAL MARKET AREA ON FRIDAY, 30 APRIL

Dr. Rajendra said that many street vendors and thousands of people gather in the Central Market area every morning during the emergency buying their essentials and it has become a cause for concern. There was also heavy movement of vehicular traffic during the period in the area, he said. The Deputy Commissioner directed Mangaluru City Traffic Police to regulate vehicular movement in and around Central Market. MLA Vedavyasa Kamath, City police commissioner N Shashi Kumar, and Assistant Commissioner of Police(Law & Order), among other officials were present. MCC Commissioner directed the ACP of traffic to take suitable action to prevent traffic congestion in the market vicinity.

Street Vendors after vacated from Market area were seen selling products near Town Hall gate

Following the meeting last evening, this morning the police had barricaded all the roads leading to the Central Market area, and vacated all the street vendors and other commodities sellers by the road side. Traffic was not allowed to enter the market area under any circumstances. The scene this morning near the Central Market was totally different from what is looked on Thursday, between 6 am and 10 am-it was a chaos with people storming the shops/street side petty shops, and flow of traffic was heavy- Not anymore, until the lockdown ends. Huge gatherings of people were seen moving around without masks, which could result in spreading the virus, when DK has a large number of Covid-19 cases daily. thus spreading a sense of concern about the corona situation getting worse. And the best part was that, when the police vacated all the street vendors from the market area, most of them moved near the Town Hall gate, and operated their business there.

