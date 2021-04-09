Spread the love



















DC Dr Rajendra Issues Corona Night Curfew Guidelines

Mangaluru: The deputy commissioner of DK, Dr Rajendra has issued the corona night curfew guidelines on April 9.

To curb the spread of Coronavirus, a night curfew will be imposed from April 10 to April 20 from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. The state government has imposed a night curfew from April 10 to 20 in 8 cities in the state including Bengaluru, Mangaluru, Bidar, Udupi, Kalaburagi, Manipal, Mysuru, and Tumakuru.

During the Night curfew, essential services such as transportation for people suffering from various health issues and their caretakers are permitted. Companies / workers working on the night shift are allowed to carry out their work and should reach the office or company before the curfew time.

Those working for the Telecom, Internet service or IT company should carry their Company ID card while they are on duty during the curfew hours.

Only medical and emergency services are permitted, all other commercial activities are prohibited. Vehicles providing emergency service, goods transport vehicles, Home delivery, E-commerce are permitted.

Those who travel by bus, train or flight during the night are permitted to travel by auto or cab carrying the travel ticket along with them.

Those who violate the Corona Night curfew guidelines will be punished under the National Disaster Management Act (NDMA) 2005.