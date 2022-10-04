DC Dr Rajendra, Kemaru Swamiji and Ekagamyananda Swami Inaugurate Pili Nalike Season -7

Mangaluru: The General Secretary of Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee, Mithun Rai in association with ‘Namma TV’ organized the Tiger Dance competition for the seventh consecutive year, “Pilinalike Season- 7”, at the Avinash Alva stage, Karavali Utsav Grounds, here on October 4.

The programme began with an invocation. The competition was inaugurated by Deputy Commissioner Dr K V Rajendra, Esha Vittaladas Swamiji of Kemaru Sandipani Ashram and Swami Ekagamyananda of Ramakrishna Math by lighting the traditional lamp along with other dignitaries on the dais. The “Emmekere Tigers” team performed the inaugural dance.

Speaking on the occasion, Mithun Rai said, “Pili Nalike means a proud art of Tulunadu which we all should encourage. When the tiger dancers come to your house, do not shut your doors, welcome them and allow them to exhibit their talents. Today all the 12 teams are the winners because we are trying to retain the art of Tulunadu and it is our vision to encourage tiger dancers. We want the people of Dakshina Kannada to support tiger dancers so that the art of Tulunadu will be retained. The government should also support to retain this art of Tulunadu”.

Mithun further said, “Deputy commissioner Dr Rajendra is with us and we want his support. My only wish is to exhibit our art of Tiger dance during the Republic Day parade. We the Pili Nalike organizers request you to support this art and provide us with an opportunity to showcase our art during the Republic day Parade. Hope in the coming days with the support of our government officials our art of tiger dance will be performed at the National and international level”.

Addressing the jam-packed audience, Sri Esha Vittaladas Swamiji said, “Wherever we are, we love our culture and tradition. Today I would like to thank Shiroor Swamiji for providing a platform for the tiger dance. Today we are performing Puja to Goddess Durga and whoever prays to Goddess Durga, she will bless them. I have a special respect for Mithun Rai because he is trying hard to retain the culture and tradition of Tulunadu. In this modern era, most of the youth are influenced by modern technology. But Mithun Rai at a young age organized the tiger dance competitions, and today he is organizing season 7. We should all support him to continue his zeal in retaining the tradition of Tulunadu. Mithun Rai has given the tiger dancers a platform to exhibit their talents by organizing Pili Nalike. I wish pili nalike to be performed during the Republic day parade.”

Swami Ekagamyananda speaking on the occasion said, “Mithun Rai has given an opportunity to the tiger dancers to exhibit their talents which is commendable. Tiger Dance is a unique form of folk dance in Dakshina Kannada that fascinates the young and the old alike. I congratulate Mithun Rai and wish the participants all the very best.

Addressing the gathering DC Dr Rajendra said, “There were regulations due to COVID and I was not able to understand the culture and tradition of Dakshina Kannada. Through media, I came to know about the culture and tradition of DK. Last year I visited the Kudroli temple and watched the tiger dance. We mostly talk about Mysuru Dasara but in DK we have various festivals and Mangaluru Dasara should be taken on a big scale by supporting pili nalike and other traditional dances. In Mangaluru, people from small to the elderly are very complex and many people don’t get the balance to stand but at the age of 75, performing pili nalike is amazing. We should feel proud of our culture and encourage others too. Pili Nalike should get more and more popularity. We should promote the culture of Tulunadu and we all should play a vital role. On behalf of the District administration, I wish the people of Dakshina Kannada all the very best”.

One minute silence was observed for the departed soul of the member of Pili Nalike Prathistana, Avinash Alva. Shivasharan Shetty, Dilraj Alva, and judges were also present.

Today, 12 teams will perform and each team will get Rs 50,000. Medals, certificates and rice bags will be given to every tiger dancer.

Like this: Like Loading...